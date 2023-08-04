ADVERTISEMENT
BBNaija All Stars' Parrot set to spill secrets tonight

Inemesit Udodiong

What does the Parrot have to say to the housemates? Find out when it comes alive tonight.

It was a little weird, didn’t match the decor, and seemed out of place. It wasn't long before the guessing game started among the housemates as they wondered if it was just a decorative piece or if it held some significance.

We have now learned that the parrot is indeed relevant. A little birdie has let us know that the parrot is an all-hearing one.

For the past two weeks, the parrot has carefully listened to all the drama and gossip in the house.

So far, Cee-C and Alex can't stop fighting; Cross kissed three women in one night; Adekunle and Venita take their relationship to the next level; and Tolanibaj and Neo continue to clash over their relationship.

Now, it is time for the parrot to do what parrots know how to do best: gossip. Big Brother will bring the parrot to life for the first time today, Friday, August 4, 2023, and you best believe the drama is about to go up a notch higher.

Tune in to the show at 9 p.m. to see the parrot spill all the secrets it's heard. Watch the show live on DSTC, GOTV, or Showmax.

Then, remember to watch the live eviction show on Sunday at 7 p.m. on Africa Magic Urban, Family, and Showcase to see how the new house dynamic will affect the game going forward.

Inemesit Udodiong

