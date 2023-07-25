Here are all the 'BBNaija All Star' housemates from the same season of previous editions

The selections are from season two down to season seven making up the current 20 housemates, who entered the house on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Following the first week’s wager to produce a play reflecting on their stay in the house during the previous season, we have put together a list of the the housemates and their previous seasons.

Here are housemates from the same season:

ADVERTISEMENT

Uriel and Soma [Season 2]

Uriel and Soma were housemates of Big Brother Naija See Gobe Season Two. They have the least number of contestants present in the All Stars season. Uriel was known for her dramatic dairy sessions, while Soma left quite early during the season, both have made it clear that they are here for the money.

Cee-C, Alex, Princess [Season 3]

An all-girl group, Cee-C, Alex and Princess are all previous contestants from the Double Wahala edition of the show.

Ike, Mercy, Frodd, Seyi, Venita [Season 4]

ADVERTISEMENT

Season 4 Pepper Dem edition currently has the highest number of previous contestants in the All Stars season. From season four we have Ike, Venita, Seyi who was a finalist, Frodd third runner-up for the season and the winner of that season Mercy. Many have called this a strategy by Big Brother and others have just called this the season with the most content to bring.

Pulse Nigeria

Kiddwaya, Tolanibaj, Neo [Season 5]

Another trio in the game from the Lockdown season this time around. Tolanibaj exited season five on the 42nd day, Kiddwaya on the 56th day and Neo was the third runner-up of that season.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Whitemoney, Angel, Cross, Pere [Season 6]

This season has the second-highest number of contestants from its previous season in the present All Stars season who were all finalists. Amongst them, we have Angel and Cross who were quite popular for the drama between them, and they left the house as fourth runner-up and third runner-up consecutively. Pere was second runner up and Whitemoney the crown winner of the season.

Pulse Nigeria

Adekunle, Doyin, Ilebaye [Season 7]

Adekunle, Doyin and Ilebaye are contestants from the Level Up season seven. Adekunle was one of the top six finalists of the season and was in the house till the final day, Doyin on the other hand was evicted on 50 day of the show and Ilebaye was the third housemate evicted during the season.

ADVERTISEMENT