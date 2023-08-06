ADVERTISEMENT
Ilebaye gets double strike for her violent behaviour on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Inemesit Udodiong

This is the first strike of the season.

She got everyone talking and social media buzzing throughout the weekend for getting physical with Cee-C, Doyin, and the now-evicted Princess.

Following the clash, Ilebaye received the first strike of the season and a double one at that. Big Brother announced the punishment on Sunday, August 6, 2023, after playing several clips of her clearly breaking the rules for the housemates and viewers to see.

CeeC and Doyin, who were also involved in the post-party drama, also received punishments from Big Brother. The two were disqualified from Monday’s HOH, Black Envelope, and Pardon Me Please games.

According to the Big Brother Naija rule, any housemate who receives three strikes automatically receives a disqualification and must leave the house immediately. Ilebaye is on thin ice in Big Brother’s house, and any other strikes would mean an automatic disqualification.

The strikes come after Ilebaye burst into tears over her sudden fallout with her in-house confidant, friend, and fellow Level Up colleague, Doyin.

The ‘Gen-Z baddie’ didn’t think that was enough to lose her friend, especially since she believed the other ladies had been targeting her and deliberately trying to make her look bad.

Doyin, on the other hand, decided to vent about Ilebaye’s behaviour to Ceec, Mercy Eke, and Princess. They all agreed that Ilebaye's behaviour is a strategy, and they were glad Doyin could finally see her true colours.

Noticing the discussion with Doyin, Ilebaye accused them of trying to ruin her friendship. Ceec then let her know what they were discussing and noted that she was at fault. This led to a heated exchange fueled by name-calling, and Ilebaye eventually pulled Ceec's hair, almost getting into a physical altercation.

The other ladies continued to egg her on as Princess joined in to call her names. When Doyin eventually came to warn her that she would regret her actions, Ilebaye briefly grabbed her by the neck. Things finally ended when Biggie summoned her to the diary room.

Keep watching to see who gets the next strike on the show. You can catch BBNaija All Stars on Africa Magic and Showmax.

Inemesit Udodiong

