Seyi apologises for misogynistic statement on 'BBNaija All Stars'

During a diary session on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, Big Brother pointed Seyi's attention to misogynistic statements he made in a trending video. In the video, Seyi makes known his intention to teach his male children to run train on people's daughters, while conversing with Whitemoney and Soma, on BBNaija All Stars.

But Seyi didn't seem to remember the conversation claiming to have been drunk during the incident. He broke down in tears after Big Brother reprimanded him on the All Stars show.

He also expressed his fear towards the outcome after the show, adding that he is aware of his dark state and shouldn't have made such a statement knowing that he has a beautiful wife at home. Big Brother was kind enough to advise him to give an apology to the ladies in the All Stars house.

Seyi obliged Big Brother's advice as he called for a house meeting with the BBNaija All Stars housemates and rendered an apology to the female housemates. But some weren't having it as they were unaware of the exact statements he had made and wanted to know. Cee-C let him know that the ladies weren't under any duress to forgive him, even after the apology.

This apology on Seyi's part comes after his management had tried to quell the backlash he was getting from the incident. Celebrities and ex-housemates who had once publicly supported him, shunned his statement and began to disassociate from him.

