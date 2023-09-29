6 times Mercy was the highlight queen on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Constantly divulging the fact that BBNaija All Stars was a means to prove her win the last time was well-deserved, she had her fair share of highs and lows during the season like some of the other finalists.

In honour of her birthday, which is today, September 29, 2023, here are six top highlights from Mercy on BBNaija All Stars:

First female Head-of-House

On August 14, 2023, Big Brother challenged the housemates to several rounds of a tip-the-scale game. Mercy emerged as the winner and became the first female HOH on BBNaija All Stars.

Becomes the fourth finalist by scaling through eviction nominations

During the final eviction nominations on the show, Mercy was shocked to receive the news of scaling through selections that week. She considered herself a target, based on the constant ill talks about her being back on the show.

Being exempted from the evictions that week gave her the straight ticket to becoming the fourth finalist on BBNaija All Stars.

Gets a strike for microphone violations

On August 7, 2023, Big Brother issued Mercy one strike for constant microphone violations and whispering on BBNaija All Stars. The strike came after several serious warnings to her and to other housemates doing the same thing.

Female housemate with the highest multiple kisses on BBNaija All Stars

Claiming her title as the queen of highlight, with an entirely different strategy this time around. Mercy kissed a total of three male housemates on BBNaija All Stars, claiming the title of the highest number of kisses. The male housemates she kissed include Kiddwaya, Whitemoney and Pere

Final week situationship with Pere

Mercy and Pere haven't spared us all as they have continued to tease the possibility of a romantic relationship springing up. Although they still flirt with each other and share intimate conversations, things take a different turn when she describes them as friends.

The lovey-dovey situation between this duo, has going on has been the centre of attraction this week and only time will tell what Mercy's next steps will be.

Mercy threatens Big Brother with a voluntary exit