6 times Mercy was the highlight queen on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

It has been a more audacious and strategic game from her this season.

Highlights from Mercy so far on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/official_mercyeke]
Constantly divulging the fact that BBNaija All Stars was a means to prove her win the last time was well-deserved, she had her fair share of highs and lows during the season like some of the other finalists.

In honour of her birthday, which is today, September 29, 2023, here are six top highlights from Mercy on BBNaija All Stars:

On August 14, 2023, Big Brother challenged the housemates to several rounds of a tip-the-scale game. Mercy emerged as the winner and became the first female HOH on BBNaija All Stars.

During the final eviction nominations on the show, Mercy was shocked to receive the news of scaling through selections that week. She considered herself a target, based on the constant ill talks about her being back on the show.

Being exempted from the evictions that week gave her the straight ticket to becoming the fourth finalist on BBNaija All Stars.

On August 7, 2023, Big Brother issued Mercy one strike for constant microphone violations and whispering on BBNaija All Stars. The strike came after several serious warnings to her and to other housemates doing the same thing.

Claiming her title as the queen of highlight, with an entirely different strategy this time around. Mercy kissed a total of three male housemates on BBNaija All Stars, claiming the title of the highest number of kisses. The male housemates she kissed include Kiddwaya, Whitemoney and Pere

Mercy and Pere haven't spared us all as they have continued to tease the possibility of a romantic relationship springing up. Although they still flirt with each other and share intimate conversations, things take a different turn when she describes them as friends.

The lovey-dovey situation between this duo, has going on has been the centre of attraction this week and only time will tell what Mercy's next steps will be.

On September 7, 2023, after the housemates' usual Thursday night pool party, Mercy had an outburst threatening to voluntarily exit the BBNaija All Stars house. Later on, she described the incident as a reaction to the frustrating feeling that particular day.

