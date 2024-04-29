ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nigerian film industry produces 274 English-language movies in Q1, 2024

News Agency Of Nigeria

250 films out of the numbers verified and approved were produced in English, while others were in Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa and Hindi languages.

Nigerian film industry produces 274 English-language movies in Q1, 2024
Nigerian film industry produces 274 English-language movies in Q1, 2024

Recommended articles

Dr Shaibu Husseini, Executive Director/CEO of the board made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The NFVCB boss said the figure was provided by the Department of Film Censorship and Classification of the board in its first quarter report, capturing all genres of films approved by the board.

The report is for onward submission to the relevant Federal Government agency as input for the compilation of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product for the first quarter (Q1 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

As indicated in the report, films in English Language constitute a chunk of the films produced during the period under review. 250 films out of the numbers verified and approved were produced in English, while others include films in Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa and Hindi languages.

According to the report, classification by viewing audience indicates that films classified ‘18’, meant for the matured audience, constitute over 50% of the total films produced. The report further shows that films classified as ‘15’, ‘!2’ and those that require Parental Guidance(PG), as well as those under ‘General viewing trailed behind accordingly.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that NFVCB is a Federal Government agency that regulates the film and video industry in Nigeria.

The board is empowered by law to classify all films and videos, whether imported or produced locally. The board also must register all film and video outlets across the country and keep a register of such outlets among other functions.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian film industry produces 274 English-language movies in Q1, 2024

Nigerian film industry produces 274 English-language movies in Q1, 2024

Nigerians spent more money on Hollywood films than Nollywood in 2023

Nigerians spent more money on Hollywood films than Nollywood in 2023

Wizkid expresses his admiration for Prophet Odumeje AKA Indaboski Bahose

Wizkid expresses his admiration for Prophet Odumeje AKA Indaboski Bahose

Wizkid provokes angry reaction after calling Don Jazzy an Influencer

Wizkid provokes angry reaction after calling Don Jazzy an Influencer

Wizkid trolls Davido as he asks fans to beg him for new music

Wizkid trolls Davido as he asks fans to beg him for new music

Yhemolee - Master of all trades, jack of all

Yhemolee - Master of all trades, jack of all

Popular gospel singer Morenike ‘Egbin Orun’ is dead

Popular gospel singer Morenike ‘Egbin Orun’ is dead

My parents split up affected me - Shatta Wale recounts trauma

My parents split up affected me - Shatta Wale recounts trauma

'No more Big 3' - Rema goes on Twitter rant about everything Afrobeats

'No more Big 3' - Rema goes on Twitter rant about everything Afrobeats

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Stephanie Coker, Akah Nnani, others win British Council Film Lab Africa Grant

Stephanie Coker, Akah Nnani, others win British Council Film Lab Africa grant

Ajosepo-2024-Nollywire-1638x2048

Nollywood reigns supreme as Ajosepo holds the top spot at the box office

Editi Effiong [Instagram/editieffiong]

'Black Book' director Editi Effiong signed by top Hollywood talent management

'Jenifa's Diary' [Instagram/Jenifa's Diary]

Funke Akindele's 'Jenifa' to return with new film in December