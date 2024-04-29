Nigerian film industry produces 274 English-language movies in Q1, 2024

Dr Shaibu Husseini, Executive Director/CEO of the board made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The NFVCB boss said the figure was provided by the Department of Film Censorship and Classification of the board in its first quarter report, capturing all genres of films approved by the board.

The report is for onward submission to the relevant Federal Government agency as input for the compilation of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product for the first quarter (Q1 2024).

As indicated in the report, films in English Language constitute a chunk of the films produced during the period under review. 250 films out of the numbers verified and approved were produced in English, while others include films in Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa and Hindi languages.

According to the report, classification by viewing audience indicates that films classified ‘18’, meant for the matured audience, constitute over 50% of the total films produced. The report further shows that films classified as ‘15’, ‘!2’ and those that require Parental Guidance(PG), as well as those under ‘General viewing trailed behind accordingly.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that NFVCB is a Federal Government agency that regulates the film and video industry in Nigeria.