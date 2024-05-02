See BTS photos from Basketmouth's upcoming film 'A Ghetto Love Story'

“I don’t mean to brag, but A Ghetto Love Story will be a new dawn of storytelling in Africa,” Basketmouth said, showcasing behind-the-scenes photos of his film, on Instagram.

The film, A Ghetto Love Story, is a collaborative effort between Basketmouth and co-writer Victoria Eze. The film aims to celebrate the resilience and resourcefulness of communities often pushed to the margins. With a realistic touch, the story explores themes of socioeconomic disparities and societal biases while diving into the complex nature of human connection through a blooming love.

The release date of the movie has not yet been determined.

The director of the movie, Daniel Oriahi, is known for his ability to create compelling storylines. His film, The Weekend, will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York later this year. Jude Chukwuka, Patience Ozokwo, Beverly Osu, Wale Ojo, Ehiz Dadaboy, Femi Jacobs, Bethel Njoku, Vandora, Dorathy Bachor, Romeo Wj, Nobert Young, Efe Irele, Adaobi Dibor, and Chioma Chukwuka are among the actors who appear in the movie.

