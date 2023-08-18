Meet the masterminds behind Ilebaye's attack on 'BBNaija All Stars'

While housemates wake up this morning, confused and puzzled as to who exactly could have thrown Ilebaye's clothes into the bin, some seem to have forgotten they were masterminds of the act.

After Thursday's pool party, some of the guys met up in the locker room and discussed ensuring Ilebaye got her third strike in the All Stars house. The male housemates in that meeting include Pere, Kiddwaya, Cross, Seyi and Ike.

During the planning, Pere insisted they pushed Ilebaye to the point of getting her third strike, causing Big Brother to ultimately disqualify her. Their grievance towards her was about the misunderstanding she had with Seyi and Kiddwaya. They were also angry about what they viewed as leniency from Big Brother in the previous case of Ilebaye receiving a strike.

Earlier in the day after the housemates had rounded up their daily tasks, which involved them pitching a business idea. Ilebaye had confronted Kiddwaya over sabotaging their team's presentation, but Kidd wasn't remorseful and went on saying he didn't need the ₦5 million cash prize attached to winning the task.

She also had a little feud with Seyi over her taking a drink from his stash of drinks. Things almost escalated with insulative words flying around the place from both parties, but other housemates were able to quickly cool off things.

Seyi and Venita were present in the locker room when Ike stormed into the trash Ilebaye's clothes. Although they left during the act, the duo have woken up to playing ignorant about knowing who the culprit is.

