ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Meet the masterminds behind Ilebaye's attack on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

The alcohol from the party seems to be flogging the housemate's memory.

Some housemates are still in the dark about last night's drama on BBNaija All Stars. [Website/Africa Magic]
Some housemates are still in the dark about last night's drama on BBNaija All Stars. [Website/Africa Magic]

Recommended articles

While housemates wake up this morning, confused and puzzled as to who exactly could have thrown Ilebaye's clothes into the bin, some seem to have forgotten they were masterminds of the act.

After Thursday's pool party, some of the guys met up in the locker room and discussed ensuring Ilebaye got her third strike in the All Stars house. The male housemates in that meeting include Pere, Kiddwaya, Cross, Seyi and Ike.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the planning, Pere insisted they pushed Ilebaye to the point of getting her third strike, causing Big Brother to ultimately disqualify her. Their grievance towards her was about the misunderstanding she had with Seyi and Kiddwaya. They were also angry about what they viewed as leniency from Big Brother in the previous case of Ilebaye receiving a strike.

Earlier in the day after the housemates had rounded up their daily tasks, which involved them pitching a business idea. Ilebaye had confronted Kiddwaya over sabotaging their team's presentation, but Kidd wasn't remorseful and went on saying he didn't need the ₦5 million cash prize attached to winning the task.

She also had a little feud with Seyi over her taking a drink from his stash of drinks. Things almost escalated with insulative words flying around the place from both parties, but other housemates were able to quickly cool off things.

Seyi and Venita were present in the locker room when Ike stormed into the trash Ilebaye's clothes. Although they left during the act, the duo have woken up to playing ignorant about knowing who the culprit is.

ADVERTISEMENT

But what's more shocking are all the other guys who were present during the locker room meeting the night before, now claiming not to know who could be behind the act. At this point, it's between Big Brother and the parrot to settle the chaos slowly brewing in the house.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meet the masterminds behind Ilebaye's attack on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Meet the masterminds behind Ilebaye's attack on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Neo and Venita reconcile on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Neo and Venita reconcile on 'BBNaija All Stars'

ODUMODUBLVCK, Seyi Vibez, Kida Kudz feature on PaBrymo's 'City Boy' EP

ODUMODUBLVCK, Seyi Vibez, Kida Kudz feature on PaBrymo's 'City Boy' EP

I considered suicide at age 9 - Chinedu Ikedieze on being bullied for stunted growth

I considered suicide at age 9 - Chinedu Ikedieze on being bullied for stunted growth

Eniola Badmus' defamer claims she was gang beaten after her arrest

Eniola Badmus' defamer claims she was gang beaten after her arrest

Portable narrates how met his first wife Bewaji, showers her with love

Portable narrates how met his first wife Bewaji, showers her with love

Tekno announces upcoming sophomore album 'The More, The Better'

Tekno announces upcoming sophomore album 'The More, The Better'

Eli Jae joins 1da Banton on Squareball Entertainment roster

Eli Jae joins 1da Banton on Squareball Entertainment roster

Nigerian guitar virtuoso Fiokee features Spyro on new song 'iZ HawT'

Nigerian guitar virtuoso Fiokee features Spyro on new song 'iZ HawT'

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

BBNaija All Stars' Parrot reveals more secret conversations.

The parrot strikes again on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Doyin looks out for Cee-C on BBNaija All Stars [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Doyin spills secrets to Cee-C on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Orisa nears 100 million in 3 weeks at the Nigerian box office [Instagram/odunomoadekola]

'Orisa' nears ₦100 million after spending 3 weeks at Nigerian box office

Seyi's management issues a press release. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Seyi's management addresses hate trend on 'BBNaija All Stars'