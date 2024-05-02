Why and when British royals Meghan and Harry are visiting Nigeria

This week, the anticipation reached new heights as the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed their upcoming visit to Nigeria in May, intricately tied to the Invictus Games spearheaded by Prince Harry.

A missive penned by Brigadier Tukur Gusau, the Nigerian military’s Director of Defence Information, unveiled in the Daily Times, sheds light on the agenda of the royal visit. The couple will engage with service members and partake in a diverse array of cultural activities during their sojourn. The primary thrust of their visit is to bolster Nigeria's prominence within the Invictus Games and explore the prospect of Nigeria hosting this esteemed event in the coming years.

Meghan's revelation on her podcast reverberated deeply, especially amongst Nigerian women, igniting a fervour of curiosity and connection. Prince Harry, ahead of the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf last September, hinted at Meghan's unwavering support for Nigeria, injecting a spirited competitiveness into the atmosphere.

While specifics regarding the dates and locations remain veiled in secrecy, speculation mounts that their visit will coincide with Harry’s participation in the Thanksgiving Service at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

Nigeria, a cherished member of the Commonwealth since gaining independence in 1960, holds a special place in the hearts of the royal family. Princess Alexandra, representing Queen Elizabeth, graced Nigeria's independence ceremony in Lagos, symbolising the enduring bond between the nations. King Charles, the current head of the Commonwealth, solidifies this relationship, leading a consortium of 56 nations, a testament to the enduring legacy of British rule. The recent royal visit to Nigeria by Charles and Camilla in 2018 underscores the significance of this historic alliance.