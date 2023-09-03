Seyi finally gets evicted from 'BBNaija All Stars'

Big Brother is back to his skimming as he wasted no time in instructing the host Ebuka to conduct the evictions immediately, which caught everyone by surprise.

Ike was announced as the first All Stars housemate to be evicted tonight. He was the sixth housemate evicted on the show and was previously on the Pepper Dem season. Known for his skimming and very close-to-violent strategies, Ike really did put the housemates on their toes during his stay.

The second housemate evicted for the night was Lucy, she is the first of the new housemates also known as Biggie's guest to be evicted. Lucy who had voiced out her desire to leave the show during her first week was previously a housemate on the Lockdown season.

In a shocking turn of events, Big Brother instructed Prince, one of the new housemates, to pack his things and report to the diary room. He was informed of his eviction from the BBNaija All Stars game which makes him the second new housemate to be evicted. According to him, one of the things that made him the happiest was giving Alex the immunity card, which allowed her to stay in the house for one more week.

He also revealed that Alex was one of the reasons he came on the show for that short period, as he saw that she was losing her game and was in need of a comfort person.

And for the final eviction for the night, Seyi was the seventh housemate to be evicted on BBNaija All Stars. His eviction was a highly anticipated one based on the drama of the misogynistic statement he made. He also made sure to apologise again to women around the world before leaving.