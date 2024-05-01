ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

These Nollywood films, series will debut in cinemas or streaming in May

Kome Nathaniel

A diverse selection of Nollywood films, including thrillers, dramas, and romances, arrives in cinemas or on streaming this May.

Nollywood films that will debut in cinemas or on streaming services in May
Nollywood films that will debut in cinemas or on streaming services in May

Recommended articles

Some of the movies have had their cinema runs and making their streaming debut, some are fresh off the oven.

These are some exciting Nollywood films to see this May.

ADVERTISEMENT

Synopsis: The movie tells the tale of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti's mother, from her groundbreaking years as the first female pupil at Abeokuta Grammar School to her union with Israel Ransome-Kuti. She and her husband opposed injustice and founded the Abeokuta Women's Union. This led to a bloody conflict with traditional and colonial leaders who stood in the way of justice and fairness.

Director: Bolanle Austen Peters

Cast: Joke Silva, Kehinde Bankole, Adunni Ade, Iyimide Ayo-Olumoko, Ibrahim Suleiman, and Iremide Adeoye

Where to watch: Cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

Synopsis: The movie follows the story of Aisha (played by Tiwa Savage), an ambitious fashion designer who returns to her hometown after years away in the United States. A family loss compels her homecoming, but upon her arrival, Aisha discovers a vastly different reality. The place she once knew is now fraught with escalating violence and tension.

Director: Meji Alabi

Cast: Tiwa Savage, Mike Afolarin, Andrew Bunting, and Jemima Osunde.

Where to watch: Prime Video

ADVERTISEMENT

Synopsis: Torn between loyalty and glory, a young boy named Aburo played by Maleek Sanni, must choose his path. With a lightning-fast speed that catches the eye of Mide played by Efa Iwara, a washed-up athlete. The movie follows Aburo's captivating journey of determination and destiny.

Director: Yemi Morafa

Cast: Yemi Cregx, Maleek Sanni, Efa Iwara, Darasimi Nadi, Toni Tones and Charles Inojie

ADVERTISEMENT

Where to watch: Cinema

Synopsis: In a desperate bid to save his brother's life, Uzor Arukwe's character, along with his crew, stages a daring fit. They take a hospital hostage, forcing the medical staff to save his brother.

Director: Dolapo Adigun

ADVERTISEMENT

Cast: Uzor Arukwe, Miriam Peters, Obehi Aburime, Gbubemi Ejeye, Taye Arimoro, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, and Chuks Joseph

Where to watch: Cinema

Synopsis: Postcards follows the compelling stories of four individuals whose life journeys are filled with a rollercoaster of emotions, from joy to frustration, from grief to triumph, from love to heartbreak, and everything in between.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director: Hamisha Daryani

Cast: Richard Mofe-Damijo, Tobi Bakre, Sola Sobowale, Nancy Isime, Rajniesh Duggall, and Rahama Sadau.

Where to watch: Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

Synopsis: In the film, a quirky young man who has been separated from his family for ten years brings his fiancé home for a formal introduction but ultimately puts both their relationship and family through a rigorous test of endurance.

Director: Ebuka Njoku

Cast: Nkem Owoh, Jennifer Eliogu, Lorenzo Menakaya, Abayomi Towase, and Ojo Tomi.

Where to watch: Cinema

Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel is a Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who gives engaging and informative insight into the world of film.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nollywood’s 3 biggest problems, according to ex-Filmhouse MD Moses Babatope

Nollywood’s 3 biggest problems, according to ex-Filmhouse MD Moses Babatope

What does it mean to be a stunt coordinator in Nollywood? We asked Adamseffects

What does it mean to be a stunt coordinator in Nollywood? We asked Adamseffects

These Nollywood films, series will debut in cinemas or streaming in May

These Nollywood films, series will debut in cinemas or streaming in May

Rema, Genevieve Nnaji and 9 other Nigerian celebrities born in May

Rema, Genevieve Nnaji and 9 other Nigerian celebrities born in May

Blue Ivy lands Lion King role, set to star alongside her mother Beyonce

Blue Ivy lands Lion King role, set to star alongside her mother Beyonce

Davido vs WizKid; The Genesis of the 'Frog voice' and 'Size 7 shoe n*gga' feud

Davido vs WizKid; The Genesis of the 'Frog voice' and 'Size 7 shoe n*gga' feud

How Davido and Wizkid's ongoing beef started 10 years ago

How Davido and Wizkid's ongoing beef started 10 years ago

10 Nollywood classic movies that defined the childhood of Nigerian millennials

10 Nollywood classic movies that defined the childhood of Nigerian millennials

Celine Dion still fighting to beat illness that halted her singing career

Celine Dion still fighting to beat illness that halted her singing career

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Editi Effiong [Instagram/editieffiong]

'Black Book' director Editi Effiong signed by top Hollywood talent management

'Jenifa's Diary' [Instagram/Jenifa's Diary]

Funke Akindele's 'Jenifa' to return with new film in December

Afrobeat to Acting: Nigerian musicians who have appeared in Nollywood movies

These 11 Nigerian musicians have also dabbled with acting

Nigerian film industry produces 274 English-language movies in Q1, 2024

Nigerian film industry produces 274 English-language movies in Q1, 2024