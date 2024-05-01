These Nollywood films, series will debut in cinemas or streaming in May

Some of the movies have had their cinema runs and making their streaming debut, some are fresh off the oven.

These are some exciting Nollywood films to see this May.

1. Funmilayo Ransome Kuti (2024)

Synopsis: The movie tells the tale of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti's mother, from her groundbreaking years as the first female pupil at Abeokuta Grammar School to her union with Israel Ransome-Kuti. She and her husband opposed injustice and founded the Abeokuta Women's Union. This led to a bloody conflict with traditional and colonial leaders who stood in the way of justice and fairness.

Director: Bolanle Austen Peters

Cast: Joke Silva, Kehinde Bankole, Adunni Ade, Iyimide Ayo-Olumoko, Ibrahim Suleiman, and Iremide Adeoye

Where to watch: Cinema

2. Water and Garri (2024)

Synopsis: The movie follows the story of Aisha (played by Tiwa Savage), an ambitious fashion designer who returns to her hometown after years away in the United States. A family loss compels her homecoming, but upon her arrival, Aisha discovers a vastly different reality. The place she once knew is now fraught with escalating violence and tension.

Director: Meji Alabi

Cast: Tiwa Savage, Mike Afolarin, Andrew Bunting, and Jemima Osunde.

Where to watch: Prime Video

3. Aburo (2024)

Synopsis: Torn between loyalty and glory, a young boy named Aburo played by Maleek Sanni, must choose his path. With a lightning-fast speed that catches the eye of Mide played by Efa Iwara, a washed-up athlete. The movie follows Aburo's captivating journey of determination and destiny.

Director: Yemi Morafa

Cast: Yemi Cregx, Maleek Sanni, Efa Iwara, Darasimi Nadi, Toni Tones and Charles Inojie

Where to watch: Cinema

4. Criminal (2024)

Synopsis: In a desperate bid to save his brother's life, Uzor Arukwe's character, along with his crew, stages a daring fit. They take a hospital hostage, forcing the medical staff to save his brother.

Director: Dolapo Adigun

Cast: Uzor Arukwe, Miriam Peters, Obehi Aburime, Gbubemi Ejeye, Taye Arimoro, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, and Chuks Joseph

Where to watch: Cinema

5. Postcards (2024)

Synopsis: Postcards follows the compelling stories of four individuals whose life journeys are filled with a rollercoaster of emotions, from joy to frustration, from grief to triumph, from love to heartbreak, and everything in between.

Director: Hamisha Daryani

Cast: Richard Mofe-Damijo, Tobi Bakre, Sola Sobowale, Nancy Isime, Rajniesh Duggall, and Rahama Sadau.

Where to watch: Netflix

6. Uno (2024)

Synopsis: In the film, a quirky young man who has been separated from his family for ten years brings his fiancé home for a formal introduction but ultimately puts both their relationship and family through a rigorous test of endurance.

Director: Ebuka Njoku

Cast: Nkem Owoh, Jennifer Eliogu, Lorenzo Menakaya, Abayomi Towase, and Ojo Tomi.