Pere gets a second strike on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Prior to the eviction show on Sunday night, Big Brother called for a meeting with the All Stars housemates in other to address an altercation between Pere and Alex.

Following the meeting, Big Brother found Pere guilty of violating the house rules on violence by flipping the bed Alex was lying on. His punishment was a strike which makes his second strike on BBNaija All Stars.

Alex was also issued a strike, as Big Brother found her guilty, of provocation by removing the duvet off Pere. This was the only strike she received on the show before her eviction later on.

Pere and Alex have had a series of altercations but this particular one that led to them receiving a strike went a little too far. On Saturday, September 16, 2023, Pere and Alex were seen arguing over a particular bed in one of the bedrooms.

Apparently, Pere had laid the bed for his use but that bed was dear to Alex because it was where Prince had stayed while on the show. But things took a shocking turn when Pere matched towards the bed and flipped it over with Alex on it.