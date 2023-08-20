Seyi lands in trouble over misogynist statement on 'BBNaija All Stars'

He made his intentions in a shocking conversation with Soma and Whitemoney after last night's rave.

In his words, " I get shino account for my son, miscellaneous account. I get that account for my son, my guy's son... I will give them the keys to the guest house, they will go run train on people's daughters".

He further insisted during the conversation that this wasn't a comment due to his alcohol intake but one he was making due to reasons he considers valid.

The internet has gone bizarre over this statement and the fact that Seyi had escaped eviction twice even though he had the lowest votes on both occasions. Many have described this statement as enablement for abuse towards the female gender and have tagged him a misogynist.

Ex-BBNaija housemates and celebrities who had once celebrated and supported him have begun to distance themselves from him. Mike Edwards and Dorathy Bachor who were on the first jury panel that saved Seyi from being evicted have come out to openly condemn his statement on Twitter.

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA Lagos) has also condemned Seyi's statement on BBNaija All Stars, describing it as a harmful attribute and contributor to the culture of violence and abuse.

Bystanders like Whitemoney and Soma are also criticised and considered enablers of such persistent behaviours.