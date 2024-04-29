Nigerians spent more money on Hollywood films than Nollywood in 2023

On Thursday, April 25, 2024, FilmOne shared a list of last year's highest-grossing films showcasing domestic and foreign projects. It revealed the year's top Nollywood performers as A Tribe Called Judah (₦794 million), Malaika (₦144 million), Orisa (₦128 million), Ada Omo Daddy (₦126 million), Merry Men 3 ₦119 million, Kesari (₦78 million), Something Like Gold (₦60 million), The Kujus Again (₦53 million), Afamefuna (₦51 million), and A Weekend To Forget (₦50 million).

The top-grossing Hollywood films were John Wick: Chapter 4 (₦367 million), Fast X (₦293 million), Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (₦292 million), Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One (₦253 million), Barbie (₦229 million), Creed 3 (₦146 million), The Little Mermaid (₦140.3 million), Antman and The Wasp: Quantumania (₦140 million), The Equalizer 3 (₦139 million), and The Marvels (₦138 million).

The data above shows Nigerians spent a total of ₦1.6 billion on Nollywood's highest-grossing films of the year and ₦2.1 billion on Hollywood.

Why Hollywood films are more successful

Hollywood operates with significantly bigger production and marketing budgets compared to Nollywood. This translates to a more immersive experience for the audiences as bigger budgets allow for better costumes and special effects.

Hollywood films invest heavily in making sure to create a more realistic sound which includes everything from a crack in a glass to a pin dropped on the ground.

Cinematography is key in movie productions, and a skilled camerawork and perfect lighting technique can transport viewers to an emotional moment in a movie.

Unlike Nollywood, which is mostly limited to local distribution, Hollywood films are generally available worldwide and frequently succeed in a variety of genres, including action, sci-fi, adventure, romance, thriller, horror, and many more. But in recent years, Nollywood has been itching for global distribution with A Tribe Called Judah showing in francophone African countries and in the UK.

However, the industry has remained true to its ethos. Nollywood stories explore more relevant themes to Nigerian life and culture, incorporating Nigerian music and language, to create a unique experience.