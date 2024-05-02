Toyin Abraham to release a new 'Alakada' film in December

“Say Bad and Boujee!!! Alakada: Bad and Bouje #abbmovie in cinemas from December,” she revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

This upcoming film marks the fifth film in the Alakada franchise. Fans were first introduced to Yetunde Animashaun played by Abraham in the 2009 film, who was raised in poverty, suffered from an inferiority complex, and was not proud of her position in society. To get around with influential people on her school campus, she fabricates a complex tale about her social status and riches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Movies like Alakada 2 (2013), Alakada Reloaded (2017), and Fate of Alakada (2020) are also part of the franchise.

The subsequent sequels chronicled Yetunde’s journey, offering moments and scenes that resonate deeply with viewers.