Genevieve Nnaji remains a huge deal and her most recent video on TikTok got Twitter Nigeria crazy.

TikTok is blowing up as it has become the most exciting app for the quarantine season and Genevieve on Thursday, April 2 decided to join in the fun.

The Nollywood icon has been using the app since November 2019 but a new video she shared where she is seen speaking in an American accent has got Twitter talking.

The 40-year-old dominated conversations on Twitter and soon enough ‘Genevieve’ became the number trending item in Twitter Nigeria.

Genevieve Nnaji was number one trend on Twitter after her most recent TikTok video (Twitter) Twitter

The actress as at the time of this writing has 18 videos on TikTok with over 14, 000 followers.