How a patient slapped me at my care giver job in Canada - Actress Lola Alao

The popular actress recently sat down with fellow thespian Kunle Afod, to speak about her relocation journey from Nigeria to Canada. She stressed that even though she had no regrets along the way, she wished she had learnt a trade before her move.

She also detailed how a patient who had dementia called for her and slapped her when she got close to her.

"I always advice people looking to relocate to learn a skill or a trade because when I first came to Canada I had to learn a course to become a caretaker. So I went to the school for a full year and one day during my time caring for the elderly one of the patients slapped me... a very hot slap!" she began.

She stated that after the incident, she decided that the care giver job was not for her and quit the gig.

She added, "I had bathed her and clothed for this dementia patient and she started to complain about her earring. So when I went to check on her to see what was wrong, she gave me a hard slap and I began to cry. The nurses around came to us after hearing the commotion and that was the day I decided that I wasn't doing that anymore."