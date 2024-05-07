ADVERTISEMENT
Nasboi says he received death threat over his comment about Wizkid

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Someone threatened him that he would die like his brother did.

Nigerian singer and skitmaker Nasboi

The singer recently appeared as a guest on popular radio station, Cool FM, hosted by Big Brother Naija star, Tacha.

He questioned why becoming a celebrity means that one does not have the privilege of voicing opinions the way a non-celebrity can, highlighting the fun social media banter that occasionally occurs.

He said, "It’s like once you’re a celebrity, you do not have an opinion. But you, who is a normal guy on the street, you have an opinion. You can decide to say you love Wizkid over Davido and that’s okay. And me, who’s a normal guy who is a celebrity, shouldn’t have the same privilege?"

Nasboi then opened up about the kinds of messages he received after a previous interview, where he stated that Wizkid should not have called Don Jazzy an influencer.

“Because of what I said on my recent podcast interview. It’s a simple question: Do you think Wizkid offended Don Jazzy with his statement? They asked me a direct question and I think yes. For calling him an influencer, I feel like the context wasn’t okay. I would feel bad. And because of what I said about Wizkid, somebody is in my DM saying I will die like my brother," he revealed.

Recall that Nasboi sat on the latest episode of the Bad and Boujee podcast and aired his view on the previous online spat between Wizkid and Don Jazzy. There, he said "Wizkid is an influencer because he influences people. I used to be a Wizkid fan, I loved Wizkid and I think he was wrong for talking to Don Jazzy that way."

See the full interview below:

