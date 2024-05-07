I can marry someone my parents don't accept - Singer Nasboi

In a recent interview with Tacha on Cool FM, the singer explained why he would go ahead and marry someone even if his mother does not accept her. Starting from his family history, he stated that because of his parents' inter-tribal marriage, they can only advise him.

Tacha probed, "Would you marry who your parents do not accept?"

"Yes, I would," he said. "I think I've had this conversation before and they wanted to kill me. My mum is not a Yoruba woman. She's from Warri and she's a Christian. Meanwhile my dad is Yoruba and Muslim. You see it looks like something impossible right? Yet it happened."

He continued, "So I always tell my mum that if she feels like she has trained me well enough she doesn't have to worry about my decisions. She can only advice because at the end of the day, it is I who would live with the person I marry, not her. So if she's giving me happiness allow me marry her. That's how I think about it."

He emphasised the need for open communication between parents and their children in the scenario where the parents don't like their partners.

"I don't think parents should be selective. They can advise, yes, they can see something they don't like and tell me then I can find a way to straighten it out. Not that they'd say I should not marry her, because if I marry someone else who looks perfect to them, she may not be perfect for me," said the singer.

"I'm sorry to say, but our parents would die at one point so I'm the one who's going to continue with my happiness or sadness. So I'm of the opinion that if parents see what they don't like in our partner, they should tell us. But selecting partners for us won't go well," he concluded.

