ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I can marry someone my parents don't accept - Singer Nasboi

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He states that his parents can only advise him, but his happiness comes first.

Nigerian skit maker and singer Nasboi
Nigerian skit maker and singer Nasboi

Recommended articles

In a recent interview with Tacha on Cool FM, the singer explained why he would go ahead and marry someone even if his mother does not accept her. Starting from his family history, he stated that because of his parents' inter-tribal marriage, they can only advise him.

Tacha probed, "Would you marry who your parents do not accept?"

"Yes, I would," he said. "I think I've had this conversation before and they wanted to kill me. My mum is not a Yoruba woman. She's from Warri and she's a Christian. Meanwhile my dad is Yoruba and Muslim. You see it looks like something impossible right? Yet it happened."

ADVERTISEMENT

He continued, "So I always tell my mum that if she feels like she has trained me well enough she doesn't have to worry about my decisions. She can only advice because at the end of the day, it is I who would live with the person I marry, not her. So if she's giving me happiness allow me marry her. That's how I think about it."

He emphasised the need for open communication between parents and their children in the scenario where the parents don't like their partners.

"I don't think parents should be selective. They can advise, yes, they can see something they don't like and tell me then I can find a way to straighten it out. Not that they'd say I should not marry her, because if I marry someone else who looks perfect to them, she may not be perfect for me," said the singer.

"I'm sorry to say, but our parents would die at one point so I'm the one who's going to continue with my happiness or sadness. So I'm of the opinion that if parents see what they don't like in our partner, they should tell us. But selecting partners for us won't go well," he concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chimezie Imo's 'Strawberry Chinny' to premiere at Essence Film Festival, see trailer

Chimezie Imo's 'Strawberry Chinny' to premiere at Essence Film Festival, see trailer

I can marry someone my parents don't accept - Singer Nasboi

I can marry someone my parents don't accept - Singer Nasboi

Introducing Bobby NTY and his new single 'High Tension'

Introducing Bobby NTY and his new single 'High Tension'

Fans left concerned after Skales posted a video of his face covered in blood

Fans left concerned after Skales posted a video of his face covered in blood

Nigeria has failed - Charly boy demands that President Tinubu resigns

Nigeria has failed - Charly boy demands that President Tinubu resigns

Kizz Daniel fills up OVO Wembley Arena in a landmark concert

Kizz Daniel fills up OVO Wembley Arena in a landmark concert

These actors are nominated for an AMVCA for the first time in 2024

These actors are nominated for an AMVCA for the first time in 2024

6 Movies where villains are more likeable and morally superior to heroes

6 Movies where villains are more likeable and morally superior to heroes

Anticipation builds up for Tems' debut album 'Born In The World'

Anticipation builds up for Tems' debut album 'Born In The World'

Pulse Sports

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido and Wizkid (Oworam)

Davido vs WizKid; The Genesis of the 'Frog voice' and 'Size 7 shoe n*gga' feud

Rema (Mavin Records)

Rema, Genevieve Nnaji and 9 other Nigerian celebrities born in May

Enioluwa states that everyone deserves to live their life without the fear of violence or harassment [instagram/enioluwa]

Leave people alone - Enioluwa slams treatment of LGBTQ people in Nigeria

Mr Macaroni also confesses that he has 'one or two people that he talks to that keep him going. [Instagram/Mr Macaroni1]

Mr Macaroni says he's not in the market for a relationship