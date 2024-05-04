Asake's barber charges ₦500k per slot for 2-day barbering workshop

Topzycut is famous for being a hairstylist to Nigerian Afrobeats artist Asake and cutting hair for other celebrities.

Announcing the masterclass in a post on his Instagram during the week, the celebrity barber said interested participants are expected to part with ₦500,000 each for the two-day event.

The class is designed to offer a comprehensive learning experience for beginners and seasoned barbers looking to take their skills beyond the basics.

ADVERTISEMENT

The participants will be immersed in learning how to understand the basics, sharpen their skills, and create value for their brand.

Pulse Nigeria

Topzycut describes masterclass as good oppportunity

While making the announcement, Topzycut urged prospective participants to take advantage of the offer to upskill.

“Elevate your craft in just two days! Join our Barbing Masterclass for aspiring stylists and seasoned barbers looking to sharpen their skills. Don’t miss this opportunity to perfect your artistry."

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that participants will get a “certificate of participation, barber’s kit set, and 60 days of one-on-one mentorship,” he wrote.

The rise and rise of Topzycut

The celebrity barber rose to the limelight in 2020 when his unique and innovative styling and designs on customers' hair went viral.

The phenomenon didn't only catch the public attention but celebrities like Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, and others were also impressed by Topzycut's impeccable hair-cutting dexterity.