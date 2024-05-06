ADVERTISEMENT
Toke Makinwa calls bleaching her skin 'the dumbest thing' she'd ever done

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Her confession has led to a series of reactions from her fans.

Toke Makinwa says that bleaching her skin was the dumbest thing ever [Instagram/tokemakinwa]
On May 4, 2024, Makinwa responded to a fan's question on X which read, "If you could go back in time, what would you do differently?"

She said, "Nothing. Regret is so exhausting!!!! Wait, maybe bleaching my skin, it was the dumbest thing ever and I’m just so thankful for good genes and money cos..."

Makinwa's revelation led to a series of reactions in the comment section, with some applauding her for admitting her truth, and others encouraging her to "return to her natural skin tone."

A commenter highlighted the danger of skin bleaching saying, "Thanks for sharing, people don’t know how damaging it can be to their skin and internal organs."

"Then stop once you stop you reverse it; the only reason you're still light skinned is cos you're still doing it," said another commenter.

Reactions from the comment section [X/Toke Makinwa]
Reactions from the comment section [X/Toke Makinwa] Pulse Nigeria

An X user commended Makinwa saying, "This is so great coming from you, hopefully, others see this and learn before it's too late."

"But genuinely asking, if you decided to stop won’t you just get back your natural skin tone back? I love how your dark-skinned sister looks and I think that’s how you looked as well. Anyway, you look beautiful now still, just think it might be exhausting," a curious fan inquired.

"Ommoo, if you no get money ehn you eyes for don see shege. Anyways, it's terrible to bleach. The end result will destroy your skin eventually!" said another.

