'Titanic,' 'Lord of the Rings' actor Bernard Hill has died at 79

Known for his captivating performances in blockbuster hits like Titanic and The Lord of the Rings, Hill's passing has left an irreplaceable void in the hearts of movie lovers worldwide.

Hill, whose talent transcended borders, enchanted audiences with his portrayal of Captain Edward Smith in the iconic 1997 film Titanic. His commanding presence and emotional depth brought to life the tragic tale of the ill-fated ship, earning him admiration and respect from fans and critics alike.

However, it was his role as King Théoden in the beloved Lord of the Rings trilogy that solidified his status as a cinematic legend. From the stirring battle cries to the poignant moments of leadership, Hill's portrayal of the noble king captured the imaginations of millions around the globe.

Beyond his Hollywood ventures, Hill's impact resonated deeply in the hearts of Nigerians, who admired his versatility and dedication to his craft. His memorable performance in Boys from the Blackstuff showcased his ability to embody complex characters with authenticity and depth, earning him widespread acclaim.

As news of his passing reverberates throughout the industry, tributes pour in from colleagues and fans alike, paying homage to his remarkable legacy. Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, and Billy Boyd, the beloved hobbits of The Lord of the Rings, fondly remembered their co-star at Comic Con in Liverpool, praising his talent and spirit.

Alan Bleasdale, the mastermind behind Boys from the Blackstuff, hailed Hill's mesmerising performance as Yosser Hughes, reflecting on the profound impact he had on audiences.