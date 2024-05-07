Nigeria has failed - Charly boy demands that President Tinubu resigns

Charly Boy took to his X account on May 6, 2024, questioning the president's whereabouts and wellbeing after attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Saudi Arabia.

"Come oooo. Wey una President? Is all well with him? Tinubu’s propaganda machine has been overheating the country with very fake and twisted lies, but propaganda cannot substitute for economic policies," he began.

Charly Boy asserted that the president's disappearance was a ploy put together by the All Progressive Party (APC).

He said, "Come ooooo, Na Peter Obi make Nigerians dey suffer like dis? Na Peter Obi show APC how empty dey are? Has fake propaganda become the tactic deployed by APC in all political strata, to continue disparaging and attacking any perceived opposition with all ethnic and religious spears by their cronies. Obi has continued to bore the brunt of these malicious individuals. Nigeria has failed. Tinubu pls resign, this work pass you," he said.

This comes after President Tinubu went off the radar after attending the WEF's Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

His disappearance led to many Nigerians questioning his health, whereabouts and the leadership of the nation. However, according to the Daily Trust, credible sources in the Presidency have claimed that Tinubu proceeded to London from Saudi Arabia.

