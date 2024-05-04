I'm unaware he's involved in crimes - Teni defends prostrating for IBD Dende

In a post on her X handle on Friday, May 3, 2024, Teni shared a video of herself hailing and prostrating for IBD Dende on a plane.

"I meet IBD Dende for plane, baba don drop oooooooo!!!! Make I land first!!!!!! I go share the update!!!," the singer captioned the video.

However, the development infuriated many Nigerians who didn't hesitate to call out the musician on social media.

This is because a recent investigative work by Nigerian journalist, Fisayo Dairo, linked the businessman to a smuggling ring.

The reporter also named the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NIS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, and the Inspector General of the Nigerian Police Force, Kayode Egbetokun, as complicit in IBD Dende's alleged smuggling activities.

Pulse Nigeria

Teni defends greeting IBD Dende

However, reacting to the criticisms, Teni explained that she was unaware of the businessman's alleged involvement in criminal activities, stressing her disapproval of criminals.

She also recalled that IBD Dende showed her kindness when they first met in 2014 even before she hit stardom, and she has held him in high esteem since then.

“Met IBD in 2014 and he was so good to me, even before I blew up, So when I see him, its always love.

“I honestly had no knowledge of any criminal activities associated with him. I do not support criminals, so let the law take its course,” she tweeted on Saturday.

Teni goes all out on critics

Meanwhile, it appears the entertainer's explanations did little to convince the critics, who remained unrelenting in their condemnation of her action.

Perhaps, the hordes of criticisms struck some nerve as Teni decided to go all out against her attackers on her X handle.

Below are some of her X posts.