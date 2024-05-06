'BBNaija' star Angel pens emotional note to boyfriend Soma on his birthday

On May 4, 2024, Angel posted a video containing different clips of them together and penned a detailed and intimate caption expressing her love and admiration for him.

She wrote, "Apricity- the warmth of the sun in the winter, that’s how I would describe you and that’s what you are to me, warmth but not only to me to everyone around you. You have a way of warming up even the coldest of rooms it could be with that boisterous laugh, so full that you ask to be noticed not in a way that is attention seeking but in a way that announces that someone beautiful is in the room..."

She also highlighted his determination to get things done right as an attribute of his that she adores.

"I can’t imagine how 32 years has been, I’ve never lived it neither do I know but I guess it was the determination that got you here, you’re so determined. I see it every time you repeat a task over and over again until you get it right, or when you bounce your legs repeatedly when you’re getting frustrated but still want to meet a goal," she said.

Angel went on to wish him a happy birthday, praying for him on his special day and reaffirming her never-ending love for him.

"Happy birthday Somadina, truly you shall never walk alone, you’ll walk with happiness, prosperity, abundance, health, wealth, love and hopefully me and even if not for the rest of our lives, I couldn’t imagine a better person to have fallen in love with," she wrote.