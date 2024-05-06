Here're 5 other times Yemi Alade has called out the Nigerian government

Taking to her social media, she stated that the government had rendered people homeless overnight, and wrecked real estate investments. However, this is not the first time she has used her platform to call the Nigerian government out.

Here are 5 other times Yemi Alade has put the Nigerian government on blast:

October 2018

In October 2018, Yemi Alade took to X (formerly Twitter) to call out then-president Muhammadu Buhari over the lack of infrastructure and the overall state of the nation.

She said, "Nigeria ... why are our leaders soooo heartless @MBuhari ...The roads are bad, hospitals are bad, education is bad. We put in our best to create jobs for the people in our industry with no support structure. Now you want us to vote?"

She also posted on X, "PDP and APC have both failed us."

January 2019

Similarly, in 2019, she took to X to call out Nigerian government officials for calling Nigeria “a hopeless country.”

She said, “Top Nigerian government officials saying that Nigeria is a hopeless country. Please, why do you campaign for office? Give way to those who still have hope for a better Nigeria.

She also posted, "Politicians are all the same, what would it cost to have good roads, good education, good drinking water, and stable electricity? You can’t be in POWER forever don’t forget, neither can you carry all the money to your grave.”

April 2020

In April 2020 during the heat of the coronavirus pandemic, Yemi Alade posted a series of posts on X calling on the Lagos government to explain how it had used the relief funds contributed by Nigerians and organisations.

"His Excellency @MBuhari, there are questions surrounding the allocation of the over 25billion naira COVID 19 relief funds that has been generated so far. Transparency was promised and the 7days of grace has been exceeded. Are the NGOs in charge ‘government-owned’ or private?” she said.

June 2021

In June 2021, President Buhari spoke on the attacks on infrastructure saying, "I receive daily security reports on the attacks on critical national infrastructure, and it is very clear that those behind them want this administration to fail. Whoever wants the destruction of the system will soon have the shock of their lives. We’ve given them enough time."

Yemi Alade promptly took to X and responded to the president's threat.

Her post read, "Ah! Your administration is made up of people. People that feel neglected, unsafe, hungry and hopeless. Maybe a part of them feels you will tactically end the unrest in the nation but this tweet that focuses on administration instead of actual citizens is an error, capital fail.”

June 2022

