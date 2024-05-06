ADVERTISEMENT
Yemi Alade blasts Lagos government on Twitter over house demolitions

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She began calling them out on yesterday May 5, 2024, via her Instagram page.

Yemi Alade urges the government to do better [Instagram/Yemi Alade]
Following the reports that the residents were given only two hours to vacate their homes for demolition, the entertainer took to her X profile on Monday, May 6, 2024, to call the Lagos State leadership out.

Her post read, "Thank you for giving me & millions of others a reason to NOT INVEST IN LAGOS REAL ESTATE @followlasg. Maybe when you are done turning the whole Lagos into a network of Roads with no residents then your MEGA city dreams will be complete. Please start refunding legal buyers at least."

Alade expressed her displeasure and called on the government to do better when it comes to providing notice before embarking on demolitions.

She said, "Send notices to the residents directly! Put it in the news! Showing up like santa clause and issuing 2hr notice is trauma unleashed for undeserving citizens. They are not the developer and yes the developer has also failed residents!"

"Why and how was the building APPROVED in the first place! @followlasg. Why and how was the building plan of Mende villa 1 approved in the first place! @followlasg. You have commissioned several building plans in conjunction with Legrande and gained the trust of many. Why dash it all with this one blow? 2hrs notice is trivial!" she added.

It is worthy of note that the ministry's commissioner, Tokunbo Wahab has debunked the claims that the residents were only given two hours notice, stressing that they were duly warned in advance.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

