ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

That's 1 of the biggest problems - RMD calls out the hypocrisy in christianity

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He says that people should be able to go to Christ as they are and be renewed.

Richard Mofe-Damijo [Instagram/RMD]
Richard Mofe-Damijo [Instagram/RMD]

Recommended articles

Speaking as a guest on the King of Talks podcast hosted by Teju Babyface, the actor stated that his views about God and Christianity are unconventional.

"My idea of Christ in today's world and how we should embrace him is probably not very traditional. But I think the Lord says 'That's why I brought you here.' so I stir quite a bit of controversy everywhere I speak. I think that I am appointed for a time like this, to do it unconventionally," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Someone was telling me about someone doing a podcast about faith and stardom and I said I'd love to do that. Why? Because of the way Christians are wired. We were wired to think that the spirit of excellence should not be in you being a distiller. They thing that a distiller of whiskey shouldn't be called a Christian. Why? It's a craft," he said.

RMD emphasised that the essence of Christianity is for Christians to be able to come just as they are to the church.

He said, "People built boats in the period that Christ lived. People owned vineyards and produced all the best wines in the area at the time. If they wanted to be followers of Christ, they could. That's the whole essence of following Christ. Come as you are."

"People are meant to come as they are. You can't stop people from coming to Christ the way that they are. it's when they come that their renewal starts. So let them come and then function in the societies where they find themselves in a way that can bring people to Christ without being hypocritical. I think that's one of the biggest problems of today's church. It's hypocrisy," he concluded.

See the full interview below:

ADVERTISEMENT
Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

That's 1 of the biggest problems - RMD calls out the hypocrisy in christianity

That's 1 of the biggest problems - RMD calls out the hypocrisy in christianity

Here're 5 other times Yemi Alade has called out the Nigerian government

Here're 5 other times Yemi Alade has called out the Nigerian government

15 notable diss songs in Nigerian music since 1999

15 notable diss songs in Nigerian music since 1999

It was not an April Fool's joke - Ali Baba dedicates new triplets in church

It was not an April Fool's joke - Ali Baba dedicates new triplets in church

'BBNaija' star Angel pens emotional note to boyfriend Soma on his birthday

'BBNaija' star Angel pens emotional note to boyfriend Soma on his birthday

Yemi Alade blasts Lagos government on Twitter over house demolitions

Yemi Alade blasts Lagos government on Twitter over house demolitions

Adekunle Gold accuses Samklef of failing to produce a song he was paid for

Adekunle Gold accuses Samklef of failing to produce a song he was paid for

Toke Makinwa calls bleaching her skin 'the dumbest thing' she'd ever done

Toke Makinwa calls bleaching her skin 'the dumbest thing' she'd ever done

'Titanic,' 'Lord of the Rings' actor Bernard Hill has died at 79

'Titanic,' 'Lord of the Rings' actor Bernard Hill has died at 79

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Singer R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison

R Kelly's appeal against 20-year sentence quashed by Judge

Wizkid trolls Davido as he asks fans to beg him for new music

Wizkid trolls Davido as he asks fans to beg him for new music

Inkboy: Nigerian act angrily calls out Sarkodie over '1 Million Cedis' royalties

Inkboy: Nigerian act angrily calls out Sarkodie over '1 Million Cedis' royalties

Davido and Wizkid (Oworam)

Davido vs WizKid; The Genesis of the 'Frog voice' and 'Size 7 shoe n*gga' feud