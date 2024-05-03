ADVERTISEMENT
Why I can't be a sugar baby - 'Afamefuna' actor Chuks Joseph

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He says he is a real lover and his own money.

Nollywood actor Chuks Joseph says he can't have a sugar mummy [Instagram/Chuksjoseph]
The actor disclosed this during a recent interview with Pulse Nigeria while talking about his current relationship status, stating that he has been a single man since his previous relationship ended.

"I'm single. I'm waiting for Cupid to hit me. My last relationship ended because we got separated by distance but it was a peaceful breakup and we're still friends to to this day. She left Nigeria," he said.

When asked if he would date an older woman with a 20-year age gap he responded negatively, stressing that he wouldn't even if she had money.

He said, "No I won't date someone 20 years older than me because I'm a real lover. Money isn't everything because I have money too."

During this interview he also revealed that even though he is a film lover, becoming an actor was never in his plans and then detailed how he ended up on the big screen.

He said, "There wasn't a definitive reason to become an actor. I never wanted to become an actor. It just happened over time. It wasn't like my childhood dream or a teenage dream. It just happened. I always loved movies and watched a lot of films so over time my love for films just grew."

"I did a modelling contest and I was the first runner up, so I had the option of either going to a fashion class or a film school, and as a lover of film I decided to go to a film school. Seeing what filmmaking was like, I fell totally in love," he concluded.

