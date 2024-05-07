I am not your mate in this industry - Etinosa Idemudia tells Pere over debt

On May 6, 2024, the thespian took to the X platform to announce that a particular Big Brother Naija star had been owing her money since 2023, but she did not mention any names.

Enraged, she stressed that if the debts remained unpaid, she would have the debtor arrested

Her post read, "Abeg BBN fan base Abi shippers Abi what do you guys call it. E get one of una fave wey dey owe me money since last year oooo. Make una donate money give am make he pay me Na. What is all this nonsense. I thought BBN graduates are rich."

ADVERTISEMENT

"As a mother I'm more mature than calling people out on social media. Na police station your fave go see himself. Nonsense fake life broke ass Ozuor. No wonder my babe dumped you. Omo lomo... I'm so pissed! Baba is speaking all sorts of rubbish English," she said in another post.

However, on May 7, 2024, she revealed that the debtor she spoke of was Pere, adding that he had repaid her in full.

She said, “Payment received in full. Dear @PereEgbi if you know you can’t do a job you were paid for, respectfully refund without stress. It helps your integrity. P.S. I am not your mate in this industry. Cheers."

ADVERTISEMENT