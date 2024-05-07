ADVERTISEMENT
Fans left concerned after Skales posted a video of his face covered in blood

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He has not made another post since and his fans are worried.

The singer took to Instagram on May 6, 2024, and posted a video dabbing his blood-stained face with tissue. The video showed that he had sustained injuries to his head, temple and bridge of his nose, which had gashes on them.

Although Skales did not provide details about the cause of his injuries, he expressed his gratitude in the post saying, "THANK YOU JESUS."

The post led to a series of reactions from his followers and fellow celebrities who in turn expressed their concern in the comment section. Singer Nasboi said, "I am so sorry my brother 😢." Nollywood actor Deyemi asked, "Accident? Sorry man".

Big Brother Naija star Queen Mercy Atang commented, "Jesus Christ. What happened 😢," while popular producer T-classic said, "Damn, I just hope this a makeup for a shoot."

Reactions to Skales' post [Instagram/Skales]
Reactions to Skales' post [Instagram/Skales] Pulse Nigeria

While some followers worried about the singer, others remained sceptical about Skales' post and injuries.

A follower said, "First me I know say nothing fit do u because oil Dey ur head … The make up artist is dope! Special effects 👏👏 the fact say na tissue paper u hold na him give am out .. when is the video coming out?"

"If this was real, you’d be In the hospital right now. Stop fooling around, get in the studio and sing," another follower said.

Another commenter said, "Bro I almost got tricked mehnnnn. 😂 I don enter your WhatsApp now now. 😂 you try shaaa 👏"

Fans left concerned after Skales posted a video of his face covered in blood

