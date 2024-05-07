ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ghana jollof is better than pizza, burgers and Nigeria jollof – Jeremie Frimpong

Emmanuel Ayamga

Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Jeremie Frimpong believes Ghana jollof tastes better than jollof made in Nigeria.

Ghana jollof is better than pizza, burgers and Nigeria jollof – Jeremie Frimpong
Ghana jollof is better than pizza, burgers and Nigeria jollof – Jeremie Frimpong

The Dutch-born player of Ghanaian descent also rated Ghana jollof above pizza, burgers, tacos, German kebab, pasta, ice cream and Chinese food.

Recommended articles

He said this in a fun interview with Goal, where he was asked to keep mute until he saw a delicacy better than Ghana jollof.

Frimpong used to be linked with a possible nationality switch to Ghana despite rising through the ranks in the Netherlands.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Manchester City academy graduate played for the Dutch at U19, U20 and U21 levels, before making his senior debut in a 2024 Euro qualifier against France last October.

Discussing his international future last year, the 23-year-old said he was happy to represent the Netherlands.

Jeremie Frimpong
Jeremie Frimpong Pulse Ghana

“It was nice to finally make my debut. It was against France as well, so it was a nice game. I was really happy about it,” he told Joy Sports.

Frimpong also admitted that he was approached by the technical handlers of the Black Stars over a nationality switch.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yes, the coach called me. I had a conversation with him but my mind was already made up,” he confirmed.

Asked if he occasionally watches Ghana’s games, the defender responded: “No, I just focus on the Netherlands.”

Frimpong, who was born to Ghanaian and Dutch parents in Amsterdam, helped Leverkusen to win the Bundesliga title this season.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I am not your mate in this industry - Etinosa Idemudia tells Pere over debt

I am not your mate in this industry - Etinosa Idemudia tells Pere over debt

Kendrick Lamar beats Drake to set new Spotify record in the United States

Kendrick Lamar beats Drake to set new Spotify record in the United States

See the teaser for Enioluwa Adeoluwa's upcoming limited series 'All of Us'

See the teaser for Enioluwa Adeoluwa's upcoming limited series 'All of Us'

Ghana jollof is better than pizza, burgers and Nigeria jollof – Jeremie Frimpong

Ghana jollof is better than pizza, burgers and Nigeria jollof – Jeremie Frimpong

5 projects affected by the Drake Vs Kendrick Lamar rap beef

5 projects affected by the Drake Vs Kendrick Lamar rap beef

Ijele masquerade image goes viral in behind-the-scenes of Mena Ajakpovi's movie set

Ijele masquerade image goes viral in behind-the-scenes of Mena Ajakpovi's movie set

Chimezie Imo's 'Strawberry Chinny' to premiere at Essence Film Festival, see trailer

Chimezie Imo's 'Strawberry Chinny' to premiere at Essence Film Festival, see trailer

I can marry someone my parents don't accept - Singer Nasboi

I can marry someone my parents don't accept - Singer Nasboi

Introducing Bobby NTY and his new single 'High Tension'

Introducing Bobby NTY and his new single 'High Tension'

Pulse Sports

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido and Wizkid (Oworam)

Davido vs WizKid; The Genesis of the 'Frog voice' and 'Size 7 shoe n*gga' feud

Rema (Mavin Records)

Rema, Genevieve Nnaji and 9 other Nigerian celebrities born in May

Enioluwa states that everyone deserves to live their life without the fear of violence or harassment [instagram/enioluwa]

Leave people alone - Enioluwa slams treatment of LGBTQ people in Nigeria

Mr Macaroni also confesses that he has 'one or two people that he talks to that keep him going. [Instagram/Mr Macaroni1]

Mr Macaroni says he's not in the market for a relationship