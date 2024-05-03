ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

See Don Jazzy and D'banj surprise Mr Macaroni on his 31st birthday

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He called the surprise 'The perfect birthday gift.'

Mr Macaron turns 31 today [Instagram/Mr Macaroni1}
Mr Macaron turns 31 today [Instagram/Mr Macaroni1}

Recommended articles

In a comical video posted to his Instagram page, Mr Macaroni showed the moment he was joined at home by music producer Don Jazzy and singer Dbanj. In his caption, he expressed his excitement for his birthday and revealed that he had loved the singers since 2004.

"It’s my Birthday!!! 🥳🎊🎂🎉Thank you @misstechy for giving me a perfect birthday gift in @donjazzy and @iambangalee. If you know me, you will know how much I have always loved these 2 since O4!!! I’m so glad we could do this together!!!," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans and fellow celebrities took to his comment section to celebrate his special day, flooding it with well wishes, prayers and goodwill.

Don Jazzy said, "Happy birthday bro. More blessings." D'banj said, "Happy birthday to The realest Omo Gbon himself @mrmacaroni1 . I must Greet you so Specially brother . God bless you abundantly as you age with Grace." Skit maker Brother Shaggi commented "Happy Birthday brother 🥂 to Goodlife and many more years to come. Looooor you."

Comments from Mr Macaroni's post [Instagram/Mrmacaroni1]
Comments from Mr Macaroni's post [Instagram/Mrmacaroni1] Pulse Nigeria

A fan commented, "This is lovely. I got all smiles watching this 😄 Lovely song by the way. Happy blessed birthday Debo 🎂 Thank you Don Baba and Bangalee for blessing our entertainment industry 💖 and another wished him well saying, "Happy birthday to the best oga in the whole wide world llnp shine on in good health of mind and body 🎂we love you."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why I can't be a sugar baby - 'Afamefuna' actor Chuks Joseph

Why I can't be a sugar baby - 'Afamefuna' actor Chuks Joseph

See Don Jazzy and D'banj surprise Mr Macaroni on his 31st birthday

See Don Jazzy and D'banj surprise Mr Macaroni on his 31st birthday

How a patient slapped me at my care giver job in Canada - Actress Lola Alao

How a patient slapped me at my care giver job in Canada - Actress Lola Alao

I never wanted to become an actor - 'Afamefuna' actor Chuks Joseph reveals

I never wanted to become an actor - 'Afamefuna' actor Chuks Joseph reveals

Here are the Big 3 artists of different eras of Nigerian mainstream music since 1999

Here are the Big 3 artists of different eras of Nigerian mainstream music since 1999

Film adaptation of Wole Soyinka's 'The Man Died' set for July release in Nigeria, UK

Film adaptation of Wole Soyinka's 'The Man Died' set for July release in Nigeria, UK

Sugarbana drops new single 'Winner' featuring Mr Real & Smangori

Sugarbana drops new single 'Winner' featuring Mr Real & Smangori

Loveb3rd, Guchi redefine emotional authenticity on 'This Your Love'

Loveb3rd, Guchi redefine emotional authenticity on 'This Your Love'

See BTS photos from Basketmouth's upcoming film 'A Ghetto Love Story'

See BTS photos from Basketmouth's upcoming film 'A Ghetto Love Story'

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Another Nollywood veteran, Ogunjimi is dead

Another Nollywood veteran, Ogunjimi is dead

Doris Simeon

Nigerian actress Doris Simeon not ashamed doing menial jobs in America

Shatta Wale

My parents split up affected me - Shatta Wale recounts trauma

Singer R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison

R Kelly's appeal against 20-year sentence quashed by Judge