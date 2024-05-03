See Don Jazzy and D'banj surprise Mr Macaroni on his 31st birthday

In a comical video posted to his Instagram page, Mr Macaroni showed the moment he was joined at home by music producer Don Jazzy and singer Dbanj. In his caption, he expressed his excitement for his birthday and revealed that he had loved the singers since 2004.

"It’s my Birthday!!! 🥳🎊🎂🎉Thank you @misstechy for giving me a perfect birthday gift in @donjazzy and @iambangalee. If you know me, you will know how much I have always loved these 2 since O4!!! I’m so glad we could do this together!!!," he said.

Fans and fellow celebrities took to his comment section to celebrate his special day, flooding it with well wishes, prayers and goodwill.

Don Jazzy said, "Happy birthday bro. More blessings." D'banj said, "Happy birthday to The realest Omo Gbon himself @mrmacaroni1 . I must Greet you so Specially brother . God bless you abundantly as you age with Grace." Skit maker Brother Shaggi commented "Happy Birthday brother 🥂 to Goodlife and many more years to come. Looooor you."

