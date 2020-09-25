There is a report that American singer, Demi Lovato, and her actor fiance, Max Ehrich have called off their engagement.

According to PageSix, the couple decided to call it quits two months after their engagement.

The report says the pair have been struggling to make their relationship work.

“It’s not over yet,” PageSix shared hours before the breakup, “but it’s on its way there.”

Lovato announced her engagement to Ehrich back in July.

"When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent," she wrote.

"To me, it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner."

She went to describe how she felt from the first time she met her partner and the undying love they both share.

Lovato is a songwriter, actress, television personality, author, and activist.

She rose to prominence for her role as Mitchie Torres in the Disney Channel musical television film Camp Rock in 2008 and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam later in 2010.

Lovato became a judge and mentor for the second and third seasons of the U.S. version of The X Factor alongside Britney Spears, Simon Cowell, and L.A. Reid.