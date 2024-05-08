My mum did not spare me - Toke Makinwa recalls coming last in class

Speaking at the launch of her new perfume, Makinwa took a moment to appreciate her mother for not giving up on her and pushing her towards success. She also reflected on a time she changed the result on her report card from 52 to 2nd.

She began, "I remember an incident that somewhat shaped my life. I was always at the bottom of my class. And there was this one time, I think there were maybe 52 in class, and I came 52. A part of me then thought I was smart so I bought a T-pex and then changed the five and left the two. I was going home to show my parents like after always being at the bottom of the class I finally came second."

ADVERTISEMENT

Once she got home and handed her report card in, the punishment from her mother was swift. "One look at the report card and my mum beat the hell out of me. She did not spare my behind. She was frustrated and really gave it to me," she added in between laughter.

Makinwa proceeded to appreciate her mother for always encouraging her to study and be better. "I remember one night that I was really ashamed and really down, this was the same woman who really believed in me and told me 'Omotoke why don't you read your books? This thing is easy. It's not that hard,'" she said.