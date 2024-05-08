ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

MrBeast buys 26 Tesla cars to give away as 26th birthday gift; here's how to win

Selorm Tali

Jimmy Donaldson, widely known as MrBeast, is marking his 26th birthday with an extravagant gesture, where he will be gifting away 26 Teslas.

MrBeast buys 26 Tesla cars to give away as 26th birthday gift; here's how to win
MrBeast buys 26 Tesla cars to give away as 26th birthday gift; here's how to win

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson’s main YouTube channel is the second-most-subscribed channel on the Google-owned platform. The 26-year-old star has 256 million subscribers and counting.

Recommended articles

The Tesla giveaway bonanza is not new to the world's most popular YouTuber as he is known for his extravagant philanthropic ventures and stunts including a $1m cash giveaway among others.

Donaldson gave out cash as patients responded to their newfound ability to hear.youtube.com/@mrbeast
Donaldson gave out cash as patients responded to their newfound ability to hear.youtube.com/@mrbeast Business Insider USA

The announcement was made via MrBeast's Instagram and other social media platforms, accompanied by a video showing him amidst 25 Tesla Model 3s and a lone Cybertruck, which serves as the grand prize.

ADVERTISEMENT

Entering the contest is simple: comment on the original Instagram video and tag two friends. Donaldson will then randomly select 26 winners from the eligible participants.

While there are some conditions to meet, they're relatively minor. Participants must be residents of select countries including the U.S., Australia, Canada, and others listed. Additionally, entrants must be at least 18 years old, with Canadians and Mexicans needing to answer a skill-testing question to claim their prize.

The entry period runs from May 7 to 11:59 ET on May 10, with winners set to be announced on May 14. Winners must follow MrBeast's Instagram account for notification and may need to sign a release, given the nature of the giveaway.

Notably, the contest is not sponsored by Tesla. Winners can choose between receiving the vehicle or a cash prize, with $39,000 for Model 3 recipients and $120,000 for the Cybertruck winner, as outlined in the contest guidelines.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Simi shares why she called her song with Tiwa Savage 'Men Are Crazy'

Simi shares why she called her song with Tiwa Savage 'Men Are Crazy'

I feel like people say what they say for attention - Simi on clash with Samklef

I feel like people say what they say for attention - Simi on clash with Samklef

Rapper Skales compares himself to King Solomon, says he has dated 100 women

Rapper Skales compares himself to King Solomon, says he has dated 100 women

MrBeast buys 26 Tesla cars to give away as 26th birthday gift; here's how to win

MrBeast buys 26 Tesla cars to give away as 26th birthday gift; here's how to win

Ajebo Hustlers returns to class for 'Bad Boy Etiquette 102' [Review]

Ajebo Hustlers returns to class for 'Bad Boy Etiquette 102' [Review]

Singer Wizkid accused of living in his former glory and clout-chasing

Singer Wizkid accused of living in his former glory and clout-chasing

Rapper Skales to make acting debut in 'Seeking Justice' directed by JJC Skillz

Rapper Skales to make acting debut in 'Seeking Justice' directed by JJC Skillz

Jide Kosoko, others pay tribute to ‘The New Masquerade’ late actress, Ovularia

Jide Kosoko, others pay tribute to ‘The New Masquerade’ late actress, Ovularia

My mum did not spare me - Toke Makinwa recalls coming last in class

My mum did not spare me - Toke Makinwa recalls coming last in class

Pulse Sports

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Enioluwa states that everyone deserves to live their life without the fear of violence or harassment [instagram/enioluwa]

Leave people alone - Enioluwa slams treatment of LGBTQ people in Nigeria

Mr Macaroni also confesses that he has 'one or two people that he talks to that keep him going. [Instagram/Mr Macaroni1]

Mr Macaroni says he's not in the market for a relationship

Billionaire businessman Obinna Iyiegbu [Instagram/ObiCubana]

Obi Cubana asks FG, state govts to make life easier for Nigerian youths

Ali Baba and his wife Mary welcome triplet boys

It was not an April Fool's joke - Ali Baba dedicates new triplets in church