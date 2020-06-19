Nigerian music star, Seyi Shay says the idea of showing off one's wealth on social media is a very tacky move.

In a video that surfaced online, the music star said even though she has been asked by several people why she doesn't show off her wealth, the reason is that she is too classy to want to reveal any details about her lifestyle.

"Some people say to me Seyi you are doing well you probably have loads of many but we can't see it and my answer is, don't be so shallow I'm not loud, proud type of person," she said.

Seyi Shay [Instagram/IamSeyiShay]

"I live well, I live good. I'm a businesswoman but I'm not just loud about all these things because I think it's tacky and I'm classy."

It is not clear if Seyi Shay's latest video is meant to drag or shade other celebrities who have become famous for showing off their flamboyant lifestyle.

The last time the music star made the headlines was back in May when she was involved in a messy Instagram hacked account drama.

Seyi [PULSE]

The music star had raised an alarm on Thursday, May 21, 2020, about not approving the release of the three semi-nude photos on her Instagram page.

According to her, the account was compromised.

The account was later deactivated and activated again.