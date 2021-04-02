Rapper Saweetie breaks silence over elevator incident with ex-boyfriend Quavo
Saweetie says the elevator incident occurred about a year ago.
According to the rapper in a chat with PageSix, the incident happened a year ago.
"This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on," she said.
“I kindly ask that everyone respect my privacy during this time," she added.
It would be recalled that TMZ released the now-famous elevator video a few days ago.
In the video, Saweetie and Quavo were seen having a physical altercation.
On Friday, March 19, 2021, Saweetie announced that their almost-three-year-old relationship had crashed.
There have been reports that the two had called it quits after Saweetie unfollowed Quavo on Instagram.
The couple started dating in 2018 after Quavo slid into her DM.
