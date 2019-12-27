The arrival of a new baby is heavily celebrated by friends and family but with celebrities, it becomes more like a public affair.

From fans to the media, celebrities get to see a very private matter like childbirth become a topic of public conversation.

In 2019, we have a slew of celebrity baby arrivals and to round up the year, we select the most popular ones.

1. Ronke Odusanya

Popular Yoruba Nollywood actress, Ronke Odusanya gave her fans a shocker when she released a photo of herself with her newborn baby in August 2019. Not many had any knowledge that the beautiful actress was even pregnant. She took to her Instagram page where she announced the arrival of the baby.

"My joy knows no limit... It's boundless ... Appreciation to God for the process and seeing me through it all ... Birthing a new being is a whole new level and experience for me ... my love We welcome our child ..... oluwa modupe," she wrote.

2. TBoss

One interesting story we covered all year was TBoss' pregnancy rumours. From the moment the rumours began to filter the air that she was pregnant, everyone wanted to know if she was pregnant and who the father of the baby was. It got really intense that a politician and businessman both came out to deny the rumours that they were both responsible for TBoss's pregnancy.

Finally in August after months of ignoring the media and her pregnancy rumours, TBoss came out to announce that she had actually welcomed a baby girl. She, however, thanked all those who stood by her during her pregnancy and slammed the rumour-mongers over their unconfirmed stories.

3. Toyin Abraham

Toyin Abraham spent the better part of 2019, staying away from the prying eyes of the media. She outsmarted the media by keeping her pregnancy away from the headlines of major tabloids. However, when she decided to delete all her photos on Instagram, we knew something was up.

Then on a typical Thursday afternoon in August, Toyin's close friend, Iyabo Ojo announced the arrival of the baby. A visibly excited Iyabo Ojo could not hide her joy as she thanked God for the safe delivery. She went on to announce that she is the grand godmother to the new baby.

4. Davido

Davido made the news in 2019 for all the good reasons and we were there for all the frenzy he created on social media. First was when he had an introduction ceremony ahead of his planned wedding to fiancee, Chioma. A few days after it was followed by an engagement in London. That proposal in London gave everyone the hint that Davido was expecting a child with her.

It didn't take long before we started getting the hints that Chioma was about to give birth after Davido tweeted about being in the labour room with her. Announcing the birth of his son on Sunday, October 20, 2019, via Twitter, the 26-year-old singer calls his fiancee, Chioma, a strong wife. The pop star also revealed the name of the child as David Ifeanyi Adedeji Adeleke Jr.

5. Yinka Ayefele

Just like TBoss's pregnancy which was kept under wraps and denied severally, so was the case of gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele. When the news first broke of Yinka Ayefele welcoming a set of triplets back in June 2019, he denied the story insisting that the photos released online were from his brother's child naming ceremony.

In July, the singer made a u-turn and announced that he had welcomed a set of triplets with his wife, Temitope. Pulse spoke to his manager who gave us an exclusive about the arrival of the triplets. According to him, Yinka Ayefele and his wife welcomed the babies in Maryland, United States of America.

6. Dbanj

When we said it rained babies in 2019, we weren't joking as more celebrities celebrated the arrival of new babies and even what would we call a blessing to their homes. That was the case for the music icon, Dbanj who welcomed a son with his wife Lineo Didi back in September 2019.

Even though he hinted about the baby arrival a month earlier, fans and followers of the music star couldn't hide their join. Dbanj and Lineo welcomed their baby on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

7. Stephanie Coker

The latest celebrity mum on this list is Stephanie Coker Adenirokun who welcomed her baby sometime in November 2019. The media personality had taken to her Instagram page where she shared a video of herself and her big belly bump. Even though she didn't announce the arrival of her baby, some of her celebrity friends couldn't keep calm about the news.

"Fiiiiiiiiiiiinally. I can scream from the rooftops. Just bring my boo back safe and sound. That's all I want to know. Love you, my Steph-Steph. You're legit one my favourite people in the world ♥," Kemi Adetiba wrote.

8. Makida Moka

Nollywood actress, Makida Moka Onyekweli welcomed her first child with her husband, Oliver Onyekweli back in September. The Egyptian born Nigerian actress made the announcement known via her Instagram and Twitter pages on Monday, September 30, 2019. In a YouTube video, the actress talked about the journey through her pregnancy for nine months.

Makida Moka joins the category of celebrities who shocked everyone with the birth of their children. They literally dropped no single clue for the duration of their pregnancy only to share videos and photos with fans immediately after the arrival of the babies.

9. Gideon Okeke

Another celebrity who welcomed a baby in 2019 was Gideon Okeke. The reality TV star turned actor who recently got married welcomed a child with his wife, Chidera in July 2019. He announced the good news on his Instagram page on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, with a cute photo of his wife before the arrival of the baby. According to him, a star has been born into his household.

"My Shakara just start. EZRA is Here. Ekun l'ekun bi meeeehn...Now may the "Wise Men" proceed. A STAR IS BORN!" he captioned the photo.

10. Ruth Kadiri

2019 was indeed one of the best years for Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri. Every story about the actress in 2019 had to do with something worthy of celebrations. First was in March when she gave us the hint that she had officially gotten married by adding her husband's name to her Instagram handle.

While we were still celebrating the latest bride in town, rumours of her pregnancy began to spread. It didn't take long before the rumours became a reality as the actress welcomed a beautiful baby girl, Reign Nwachinemelu Ezerika. Just like every doting mum, she has flooded her Instagram page with beautiful photos of her daughter.