Davido and Chioma have welcomed their first child together and it’s a boy.

Announcing the birth of his son on Sunday, October 20, 2019 via Twitter, the 26-year-old singer calls his fiancee, Chioma, a strong wife.

The pop star also revealed the name of the child as David Adedeji Adeleke Jr.

“Omoba ti de!!! David Adedeji Adeleke Jr I !! D prince is here!!!! 20 – 10 – 2019 !!! Love you my strong wife!!! I love you!!!!! ❤️💕,” the excited father tweeted.

Davido welcomes first son and child with Chioma {Twitter/iam_davido]

In the late hours of Saturday, October 19, 2019, Davido announced that he was in the delivery room on Twitter.

Davido formally proposed to Chioma in September at a dinner held in a London restaurant.

The engagement came 10 days after the couple’s family had an introduction ceremony in Rowland’s family home in Lagos.

Davido gets the first glimpse of his first son and child with Chioma after birth. [Twitter/iam_davido]

Davido’s relationship with Chioma became public knowledge after she celebrated her 23rd birthday in 2018. The music star went on to release a song titled ‘Assurance’ and gave her a Porsche car valued at N35million.

The couple have since become an item and are planning to get married in 2020.