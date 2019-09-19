D'Banj has welcomed a son with his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow in the United States of America barely a month after revealing that he's expecting a child.

According to a report by Metronews NG, D'Banj, who was born Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, welcomed his son on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

The hospital or state where Lineo Didi Kilgrow delivered the couple's son was not disclosed but the mother and child were said to be in good shape.

D'Banj's welcomes his son a day after the legendary singer, 2Baba celebrated his 44th birthday.

In August 2019 during an interview with On-Air Personality, Shopsy of Beat FM London, D'Banj announced that he's expecting another son when he was asked about how he coped with the difficulty of losing a child.

D'banj with his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow have welcomed a son again. [Instagram/IamBangaLee]

The Koko master said he never thought about losing a child, saying it’s not a thing anyone should wish their worst enemy.

He also thanked everyone who stood by him and his family during trying time. He added that it was the grace and mercy of God that kept him and his wife till today.

He said: "If I told you I thought about it unlike other things you asked me and I told you I am focused and I go in, this was one that broke me. This was just the that it just took the grace of God and a bit of therapy. I think I went for therapy once and I said this no be my style because it was bringing out so many things. I am happy that over time I have been able to channel that into my music, which is more important for me. You haven't heard any of them yet but very soon…because the most important thing that I believe and pray for is restoration. I know that no matter how many time I tell my wife that everything is okay, God has to give us restoration. I am proud to say that in a few months, I’m going to be a father again", he said.

D’banj also said that he once went for therapy but had to stop because ‘it was bringing out so many things.’