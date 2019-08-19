Yoruba Nollywood actress, Ronke Odusanya has welcomed a baby.

The beautiful actress announced the arrival of her baby via her Instagram page on Monday, August 19, 2019. According to her, she was excited about the birth of her child and thanked God for making it possible.

"My joy knows no limit... It's boundless ... Appreciation to God for the process and seeing me through it all ... Birthing a new being is a whole new level and experience for me ... my love We welcome our child ..... oluwa modupe," she wrote.

Congratulations to Ronke Odusanya on the arrival of her bundle of joy from all of us at the Pulse Entertainment desk. Even though we don't know the identity of the father of her child, it is obvious from her photo that she and the baby are both doing well.

It feels like the babies season in the Yoruba Nollywood movies industry with Toyin Abraham giving birth to a bouncing baby boy a few days ago in the United States of America.

Toyin Abraham welcomes baby boy

The news of the arrival of her baby was announced on Iyabo Ojo's Instagram page on Thursday, August 15, 2019. A visibly excited Iyabo Ojo could not hide her joy as she thanked God for the safe delivery. She went on to announce that she is the grand godmother to the new baby.

"This is the LORD'S doing & it's marvelous in our eyes.....the joy I have been feeling since I heard the news is immeasurable 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💙💃💃💃💙💙💙💙💙💙💃💃💃 @toyin_abraham welcome to motherhood darling....... may you always be happy, God's blessings will never depart from your new family....... his grace, riches and protection will, always be in your 🙏@kolawoleajeyemi, thank you!!! ...... Yes!!! I'm a proud sexy grand godmother 😜 💃💃💃💃💃," she wrote.

Just before it was announced that Toyin Abraham had welcomed a baby, photos from her pre-wedding photoshoot with soon to be husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi had already gone viral.