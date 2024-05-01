ADVERTISEMENT
In 9 songs, a history of Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef

Miriam Mwende

On April 30, 2024, Kendrick Lamar dropped 'Euphoria', the latest installment in his ongoing beef with Drake.

A timeline of Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef that began in 2013
A timeline of Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef that began in 2013

Among the most scrutinised hip-hop feuds of the past decade is that between Drake, the Toronto-born superstar, and Kendrick Lamar, the lyricist from Compton.

This rivalry, simmering since 2013, has been marked by a series of clever jabs, pointed interviews, and hard-hitting tracks that reflect the tension and competitive spirit between the two artists.

Their beef not only highlights their personal and artistic differences but also showcases their evolution as musicians and influencers within the cultural landscape of modern rap.

Kendrick and Drake's feud brewed slowly over time. Before they became each other's nemesis, they had collaborated on several tracks.

In 2011, Drake featured Lamar in the 'Buried Alive (Interlude)' in his album, 'Take Care' and in 2012 included the 'Count Me Out' rapper as an opening act for his tour.

In September 2017, Drake made his debut as a film producer with a documentary called The Carter Effect.
In September 2017, Drake made his debut as a film producer with a documentary called "The Carter Effect."

In 2013, A$AP Rocky featured the two in 'F**kin Problems' and they released what would become their final collaboration together, 'Poetic Justice'

Kendrick's verse in 'Control' named numerous peers, including Drake, challenging them in the competitive spirit of hip-hop.

Although not a direct diss to Drake, Kendrick's line "I got love for you all but I'm tryna murder you niggas," set the tone for rivalry as he claimed his dominance over his contemporaries.

Drake responded to Kendrick's 'Control' verse in interviews, subtly downplaying its impact.

He mentioned, "It just sounded like an ambitious thought to me. That’s all that was," which was seen as a dismissal of Kendrick's competitive call-out.

In this track, Kendrick adopted a flow that resembled Drake's style, possibly as a subtle dig.

He emphasised his lyrical prowess, indirectly comparing his skills to those of his peers, which was interpreted as a nod towards Drake.

Kendrick is more direct here, with lines like "Don't tell a lie on me, I won’t tell the truth 'bout you," which was widely interpreted as a swipe at Drake, possibly referencing rumors around ghostwriting in Drake's career.

Kendrick Lamar has won 17 Grammys but lost the award for best new artist in 2014.
Kendrick Lamar has won 17 Grammys but lost the award for best new artist in 2014.

In his verse, Drake seems to address Kendrick indirectly, with phrases that suggest he's unbothered by his competitive nature and reinforcing his own status at the top of the rap game.

One of the lines directed at Lamar went: "I would have all of your fans/ If I didn’t go pop and I stayed on some conscious s**t."

Kendrick’s involvement in this track led to interpretations of his lyrics as subtle messages to Drake, critiquing the superficial nature of the industry which both artists are a part of.

The public interactions regarding their rivalry were minimal, with both artists focusing on their individual music careers without obvious references to each other.

Kendrick drops veiled lines that hint at his views on the rap game and perceived supremacy over contemporaries, which listeners speculated included Drake.

He stated, "Smokin' on your top five tonight," asserting his dominance.

No significant direct musical or public confrontations occurred during this period, as both artists worked on separate projects.

Released on April 19, Drake’s 'Push Ups' includes direct responses to Kendrick's past disses.

Drake performs at Wireless Festival in 2021.
Drake performs at Wireless Festival in 2021.

He raps, "I'm at the top of the mountain, so you tight now," and addresses rumors about being overshadowed by peers like Kendrick, refuting them assertively.

This track featured controversial AI-generated vocals of Tupac and Snoop Dogg, primarily targeting Lamar.

It was pulled from platforms shortly after its release due to legal threats from Tupac's estate, emphasising the line, "What's a prince to a king? He a son, nigga," which directly references and dismisses Kendrick's status compared to his own.

In response to Drake’s tracks, Kendrick released 'Euphoria' on April 30. He counters Drake's assertions with his lyrical complexity and depth, challenging the portrayal of their rivalry as one-sided.

Kendrick Lamar
Although Drake and Kendrick Lamar collaborated multiple times in 2011 and 2012 ("Buried Alive Interlude," "Poetic Justice," "F**kin' Problems"), Lamar distanced himself from the Toronto rapper in 2013. In a guest verse on Big Sean's single "Control," Lamar crowned himself the king of rap and name-dropped several others who can't compete, including Drake.After years of relative peace, Lamar reiterated this position when he was featured on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That," released on March 22, 2024."Motherfuck the big three, it's just big me," he raps in the song, a clear reference to the 2023 Drake and Cole collab "First Person Shooter" ("Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me? / We the big three like we started a league").Once "Like That" topped the chart, Cole responded with his own diss track about Lamar, "7 Minute Drill." However, Cole apologized shortly after, and the song was removed from streaming.Drake didn't back down and shot back with a pair of diss tracks, "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle." The latter, which has been removed from streaming platforms after a legal threat from Tupac Shakur's estate, sees Drake mocking Lamar for deferring to Taylor Swift's album release and "struggling" with "lyrical gymnastics."In response, Lamar dropped "Euphoria," which labels Drake a "master manipulator and habitual liar, too."

This detailed timeline highlights the escalation and significant lyrical exchanges between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, showing how their rivalry has evolved over the years through their music and public statements.

