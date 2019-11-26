It appears Stephanie Coker is the latest celebrity mum in town.

Even though she hasn't officially announced the arrival of her baby, the media personality took to her Instagram page on Monday, November 25, 2019, where she shared a video of herself and big belly bump.

It didn't take long before her celebrities began to jump on her comment section to congratulate her on the arrival of the baby. From Kemi Lala Akindoju to Rita Dominic and even Kemi Adetiba who kinda helped announced the arrival of the baby with her post.

"Fiiiiiiiiiiiinally. I can scream from the rooftops. Just bring my boo back safe and sound. That's all I want to know. Love you, my Steph-Steph. You're legit one my favorite people in the world ♥," she wrote.

Stephanie Coker welcomes 1st child with Olumide Aderinokun

Congratulations to the Aderinokuns on the arrival of their baby. Stephanie Coker joins the huge list of celebrities who welcomed babies in 2019.

Some of the celeb babies arrival...

Nollywood actress, Makida Moka Onyekweli has welcomed her first child with husband, Oliver Onyekweli. [Instagram/TheMakidaMoka]

Nollywood actress, Makida Moka Onyekweli welcomed her first child with husband, Oliver Onyekweli back in September. The Egyptian born Nigerian actress made the announcement known via her Instagram and Twitter pages on Monday, September 30, 2019. In a YouTube video, the actress talked about the journey through her pregnancy for nine months.

"Since Summer is officially Over, This is how I spent my Hot Girl Summer 2019. #Pregnant #LifeUpdate," she captioned the video.

Toyin Abraham...

The news of the arrival of her baby was announced on Iyabo Ojo's Instagram page on Thursday, August 15, 2019. . [Instagram/ToyinAbraham]

The news of the arrival of her baby was announced on Iyabo Ojo's Instagram page on Thursday, August 15, 2019. A visibly excited Iyabo Ojo could not hide her joy as she thanked God for the safe delivery. She went on to announce that she is the grand godmother to the new baby.

"This is the LORD'S doing & it's marvelous in our eyes.....the joy I have been feeling since I heard the news is immeasurable 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💙💃💃💃💙💙💙💙💙💙💃💃💃 @toyin_abraham welcome to motherhood darling....... may you always be happy, God's blessings will never depart from your new family....... his grace, riches and protection will, always be in your @kolawoleajeyemi, thank you!!! ...... Yes!!! I'm a proud sexy grand godmother 😜 💃💃💃💃💃," she wrote.