Nollywood actress, Makida Moka Onyekweli has welcomed her first child with husband, Oliver Onyekweli.

The Egyptian born Nigerian actress made the announcement known via her Instagram and Twitter pages on Monday, September 30, 2019. In a YouTube video, the actress talked about the journey through her pregnancy for nine months.

"Since Summer is officially Over, This is how I spent my Hot Girl Summer 2019. #Pregnant #LifeUpdate," she captioned the video.

Congratulations Makida Moka and her husband, Oliver on the arrival of their baby. Its been raining babies in Nollywood over the last few months and it looks like the list isn't even slowing down.

Nollywood actress, Makida Moka Onyekweli has welcomed her first child with husband, Oliver Onyekweli. [Instagram/TheMakidaMoka]

Toyin Abraham, Ruth Kadiri, Ronke Odunsaya, and TBoss have all welcome their first babies in the space of two months this year.

ALSO READ: Ronke Odusanya welcomes 1st child

Toyin Abraham welcomes baby boy

The first photo of Toyin Abraham and her newborn baby has made its way to the Internet [LindIkeji]

The news of the arrival of her baby was announced on Iyabo Ojo's Instagram page on Thursday, August 15, 2019. A visibly excited Iyabo Ojo could not hide her joy as she thanked God for the safe delivery. She went on to announce that she is the grand godmother to the new baby.

Barely a week after giving birth to her first child, Toyin Abraham has already named her baby boy, Ire.[Instagram/ToyinAbraham]

"This is the LORD'S doing & it's marvelous in our eyes.....the joy I have been feeling since I heard the news is immeasurable 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💙💃💃💃💙💙💙💙💙💙💃💃💃 @toyin_abraham welcome to motherhood darling....... may you always be happy, God's blessings will never depart from your new family....... his grace, riches and protection will always be in your @kolawoleajeyemi, thank you!!! ...... Yes!!! I'm a proud sexy grand godmother 😜 💃💃💃💃💃," she wrote.