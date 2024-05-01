Kim Kardashian ends relationship with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr

Insiders close to the couple revealed to PEOPLE magazine that the romance has simmered down and eventually ended, without much fanfare. The couple, who first ignited dating speculations in September 2023, have decided to split amicably.

The SKIMS entrepreneur, aged 43, and the 31-year-old Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, were last seen together at the prestigious Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2024. Witnesses described their interactions as subtly intimate but not overly affectionate, noting, "They kept close throughout the night, with lots of chemistry, though they were cautious about public displays of affection."

Earlier in February, the duo made an appearance at the star-studded Fanatics Super Bowl party at The Cosmopolitan, indicating that they were still an item at that time. However, a source indicated that their relationship was always on the casual side, with neither party eager to escalate things to a more serious commitment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news of their dating first broke in September 2023 when they were reportedly "hanging out" and enjoying each other's company. Despite the potential for a high-profile celebrity romance, it appears the relationship has naturally concluded without any controversies.