Senator Dino Melaye wants the 'olodos' to know that he is not the father of TBoss' child.

Barely two weeks after former Big Brother Naija star, Tokunbo Idowu better known as TBoss confirmed the birth of her first child, Senator Dino Melaye has come out to clear the rumour that he’s the father of the child.

The Senator, who had been representing Kogi West before he was recently suspended by Tribunal took to Twitter on Sunday, September 8, 2019 to debunk the claim.

He said: “I naturally should ignore lies making the rounds that I’m the father of Tboss’s child. Every child is a blessing from heaven to every new mother and I congratulate TBoss on the new bundle of Joy. As for the father,.. It’s Not Me. I never dated TBOSS. Olodos take note accordingly.

Tboss had earlier kept her pregnancy and the birth of the child a secret. For months, her pregnancy was a talking point and the reality TV start neither deny nor confirm the rumour.

TBoss has for the first time shared with fans some exclusive photos from her maternity baby shoot.[Instagram/OfficialTBoss]

However, in August, she finally confirmed the birth of her child and also thanked everyone, who stood by her all through her pregnancy.

She wrote on her Instagram page: “I wanna use this opportunity to express my immense appreciation to Each & Everyone who took out time to send me Congratulatory messages, prayers & well-wishes on the birth of my child. May God Bless you all & answer your prayers as well.”

TBoss came into prominence after featuring in the 2017 edition of the Big Brother Naija show.