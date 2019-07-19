Yinka Ayefele is probably the happiest man on earth at the moment as he has welcomed triplets with his wife in the United States of America.

Pulse spoke to his manager who gave us an exclusive about the arrival of the triplets. According to him, Yinka Ayefele and his wife are in Maryland, the United States of America where she put to bed.

The manager also revealed the sexes of the babies; two boys and a girl. However, the music star took to his Instagram page on Friday, July 19, 2019, where he shared a video of himself and one of the babies.

This latest development is coming a few weeks after he had denied the reports that his wife had given birth to a set of twins.

Yinka Ayefele debunks news of welcoming triplets with wife

Yinka Ayefele, a few weeks ago debunked the news going around that he has welcomed a set of triplets with wife, Temitope. The music star made this known via his Instagram page on Thursday, June 6, 2019, where he asked fans and followers to ignore the rumours.

"Fake News, Fake Pictures. That picture was taken 7yrs ago during my younger brothers naming at music house in Ibadan. Thank you all for Wishing me well and I claim it in Jesus name," he wrote.

His manager also confirmed that the news going around were just rumours. In a mail sent to PULSE, he categorically debunked the news insisting that Yinka Ayefele is in the United States with his ailing mother while his wife, Temitope is in Nigeria.