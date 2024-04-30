ADVERTISEMENT
Davido vs WizKid; The Genesis of the 'Frog voice' and 'Size 7 shoe n*gga' feud

Selorm Tali

Wizkid and Davido have set social media ablaze with fiery and confrontational jabs at each other.

Davido and Wizkid (Oworam)
Davido and Wizkid (Oworam)

X, formally known as Twitter, is the battleground for the feud that has seen both Nigerian acts trending across other social media platforms.

What is also called 'beef' among music lovers is not new to Davido and Wizkid as they have been arch-rivals for years throughout their respective illustrious careers.

Wizkid & Davido brutally drag each other online
Wizkid & Davido brutally drag each other online Pulse Nigeria

Their long-standing feud reignited with a diss video uploaded by Wizkid, seemingly aimed at Davido. The Ojuelegba hitmaker shared a leaked video of Davido in a vulnerable moment, on his knees, apparently pleading with a female associate.

Wizkid, aged 33, posted the video, suggesting to his fans that their pleas for new music should be as emotional as the individual in the leaked footage (implying it was Davido).

He stated that mere fan requests wouldn't sway him to release new music, but witnessing passionate pleas akin to Davido's could influence him.

This post triggered a social media storm and stirred up intense reactions from the 30 Billion gang and Wizkid FC fan bases.

In response, Davido felt offended and retaliated against Wizkid on Monday night with multiple tweets boldly directed at him.

"That’s what I thought. Nothing to say! Exactly why I stopped wasting my clout and jeopardizing my millions of usd of endorsements on someone whose career was resurrected a few years ago just to die again. NEXT!!" Davido tweeted.

In another tweet that has now been deleted, he labelled Wizkid as an abuser. "Let's pray for domestic violence victims.... a minute of silence" and he later added "woman beater".

Davido calls Wizkid an abuser
Davido calls Wizkid an abuser Davido calls Wizkid an abuser Pulse Ghana

Further going ballistic on Wizkid, he called a "Size 7 shoe" adding that "n*gga shop at Footlocker kids."

Wizkid and Davido stand as two of Nigeria's foremost artists, boasting remarkable commercial success, distinct brand identities, widespread influence, and massive fan followings.

Their ascent to the mainstream music scene began in 2010 for Wizkid and in 2011 for Davido, and since then, they have consistently dominated the industry for over a decade.

Throughout this period, their relationship has swung between fellowship and rivalry, driven by competition and disparities between their individual teams and fan bases.

Davido
Davido Davido Pulse Live Kenya
The feud between Davido and Wizkid dates back to almost a decade ago when the rivalry between the BET award winners became obvious.

Wizkid in a 2014 tweet said "I already killed NY!! London 26th Sept!! Manchester 28th sept!!! Big surprise!! Still proper shows!! proper venues!!! #fuckboysuckadick!!" - a comment that came right after a Davido show, hence, it was considered a jab to OBO.

In 2017, Wizkid came directly at Davido for allegedly shading him on Snapchat after he teased his third album. In a tweet that viral, he described Davido's voice as 'frog voice'.

"My people make una remember say Yankee passport no be baba blue, e no dey cure frog voice. 🐸🐸" he tweeted.

Since then, there has always been a love-and-hate relationship between the two Nigerian icons. Accordingly, we believe a time is coming soon when they will reconcile this current feud with a hug before possibly reigniting it later. Stay connected to pulse.com.gh and never miss a moment of it.

Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen's ink most.

