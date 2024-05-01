Rema, Genevieve Nnaji and 9 other Nigerian celebrities born in May
Let's get into our May babies.
We are now in the fifth month of the year and the people born in the month of May fall under the Taurus and Gemini star signs.
May babies are said to be ambitious, patient, luxury lovers, loyal and loving, heartfelt, and soothing to be around. But on the flip side, they can be hard-headed and slow to take action.
Here are some Nigerian celebrities who were born in May:
Rema - May 1
Pulse Nigeria
Kizz Daniel - May 1
Kizz-Daniel Pulse Ghana
Dr Sid - May 1
Pulse Nigeria
Frederick Leonard - May 1
Pulse Nigeria
Chidinma Ekile - May 2
Pulse Nigeria
Genevieve Nnaji - May 3
Pulse Nigeria
Ireti Doyle - May 3
Pulse Nigeria
Naira Marley - May 10
AFP
Eldee - May 23
Pulse Nigeria
Patoranking - May 27
Pulse Nigeria
