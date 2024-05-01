ADVERTISEMENT
Rema, Genevieve Nnaji and 9 other Nigerian celebrities born in May

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Let's get into our May babies.

Rema
Rema (Mavin Records)

We are now in the fifth month of the year and the people born in the month of May fall under the Taurus and Gemini star signs.

May babies are said to be ambitious, patient, luxury lovers, loyal and loving, heartfelt, and soothing to be around. But on the flip side, they can be hard-headed and slow to take action.

Here are some Nigerian celebrities who were born in May:

Rema and other Nigerian celebrities born in April [Instagram/heisrema]
Rema and other Nigerian celebrities born in April [Instagram/heisrema] Pulse Nigeria
Kizz-Daniel
Kizz-Daniel
Dr Sid
Dr Sid
Frederick Leonard
Frederick Leonard
Chidinma Ekile
Chidinma Ekile
Genevieve Nnaji
Genevieve Nnaji
Ireti Doyle
Ireti Doyle
Naira Marley
Naira Marley
Eldee
Eldee
Patoranking.
Patoranking.
Ibukunoluwa Daramola

